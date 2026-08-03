Public urination crackdown: JMPD warns of fines, arrests and CCTV surveillance

Public urination is a serious public nuisance that compromises public hygiene and degrades the environment.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a stern warning that public urination will not be tolerated, with offenders facing spot fines, arrest, and prosecution under multiple municipal by‑laws as the city intensifies efforts to keep its streets clean and dignified.

Public urination is a serious public nuisance that compromises community hygiene and degrades the local environment. It is highly unhygienic and lurid behaviour when individuals openly urinate on street corners or pull their cars over to relieve themselves on the sides of busy roads and highways.

Public urination

These acts expose the public to offensive, indecent displays while creating foul ammonia odours and spreading harmful bacteria across shared spaces.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the blatant disregard for civic decency erodes public pride, damages infrastructure, and poses distinct environmental health risks to pedestrians and motorists alike.

“Public urination is not only indecent, it is a health hazard that degrades our city’s infrastructure and compromises the dignity of our communities. We will enforce the law without fear or favour.”

By-laws

Fihla warned that public urination is strictly prohibited under multiple City of Johannesburg municipal by-laws, including:

Public Road and Miscellaneous By-laws: Prohibit urinating, excreting or behaving indecently on or in view of any public road or public right-of-way.

Public Open Spaces By-laws: Prohibit public indecency, fouling, and causing a nuisance in municipal parks, squares, and public open spaces.

Public Health By-laws: Classify public urination as a public health hazard and illegal liquid discharge that creates an unsanitary nuisance.

Waste Management By-laws: Prohibit the contamination and fouling of public infrastructure and shared environments.

Warning

Fihla confirmed that hotspots are under 24‑hour CCTV surveillance.

“Those caught will face immediate consequences. Johannesburg is not a place where lawlessness will be tolerated,” he said.

The JMPD urged residents and visitors to use designated restroom facilities and “help us keep Johannesburg clean, safe and respectful for all.”