Public Works investigates EPWP domestic labour abuse claim in North West

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will be looking into claims EPWP beneficiaries were used as domestic labour for officials.

Beneficiaries of a government employment scheme in the North West are allegedly having their labour diverted to benefit municipal officials.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) on Sunday announced it would launch an investigation after being informed of abuse complaints within the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in the province.

The EPWP provides part-time manual labour jobs to help alleviate unemployment and augment municipal infrastructure maintenance teams’ work.

Labour for officials

DPWI confirmed it had received reports that EPWP beneficiaries had been used as domestic labour for officials in the Bojanala municipality.

In addition to being used to work for municipal officials, DPWI states that additional complaints include EPWP beneficiaries being forced to become paying political party members.

“If these claims are true, they represent a serious abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust,” stated Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson.

“The EPWP was created to empower communities, not to serve anyone’s personal or political interests.”

Macpherson said evidence of wrongdoing would be acted on swiftly and could result in the opening of a criminal case.

The Bojanala municipality covers a large area from Gauteng’s northwestern border to the areas around Madikwe, and includes Rustenburg, Sun City and the Pilanesberg National Park.

The office of North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi acknowledged receipt of questions sent by The Citizen and said a response will be published upon receipt.

Macpherson has visited several provinces as part of a listening tour with EPWP beneficiaries.

“We are determined to make the EPWP programme transparent, accountable, and focused squarely on improving people’s lives,” said the minister.

However, not all complaints by beneficiaries result in disciplinary measures, as highlighted by an incident earlier in the year.

Complainants in the Matjhabeng municipality in the Free State alleged that EPWP beneficiaries were paid well in excess of the regular stipend, only for financial records to support the payments.

Concluded in August, the investigation found that the appointments were in line with an EPWP support unit approved through the municipal budget.

“While it may be considered unnecessary for such a unit, that is within the political decision-making realm of the mayor and not the minister to determine,” stated Macpherson at the time.

The minister said such investigations were necessary to ensure the integrity of the programme, and assured there would be transparency in the Bojanala case.

“Public money must never be used to advance private gain, and I look forward to soon communicating with the public on the outcome of the investigation,” Macpherson concluded.

NOW READ: Public Works’ register shows only 1.5% of government properties in excellent condition