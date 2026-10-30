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Questions mount after Sars pounces on Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

30 October 2026

04:07 am

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SARS officials pounced on Mnisi's office and residence on Thursday morning .

Questions mount after Sars pounces on Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on 17 April 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Fresh uncertainty has gripped the City of Tshwane after a South African Revenue Service (SARS) operation involving Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi unfolded at Tshwane House, with municipal leaders seeking urgent clarity on the development.

Sars officials pounced on Mnisi’s office and residence on Thursday morning after obtaining a search and seizure warrant as part of a tax investigation.

Raid

City of Tshwane executive mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya confirmed that Mnisi subsequently left the premises accompanied by the officials.

“As Executive Mayor, I have engaged the City Manager to establish the circumstances surrounding this development and assess any potential implications for the Municipality, particularly given Mr Mnisi’s senior position and responsibilities within the City’s financial administration.

“At this stage, the City is not in a position to comment on the nature of the operation. Any further enquiries regarding the operation should be directed to Sars,” Moya said.

Moya said the City remains committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities and ensuring that “all matters involving municipal officials are handled in accordance with the law and applicable processes.”

Madlanga Commission

Mnisi returned to work in July after receiving a final written warning following disciplinary proceedings linked to allegations raised before the Madlanga Commission.

He was suspended earlier in 2026 after claims that he shared confidential tender information and may have influenced procurement processes while serving as chairperson of the city’s Bid Adjudication Committee.

A forensic investigation also examined allegations that he failed to declare certain business interests and relationships with companies involved in municipal tenders.

Disciplinary action

While the investigation did not find him guilty of misconduct, it recommended disciplinary action.

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Earlier in July, the Tshwane Council voted to classify the allegations against Mnisi as less serious, paving the way for his return to work.

However, the DA launched an urgent court application challenging both the downgrade of the allegations and the legality of the council meeting that adopted the decision.

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