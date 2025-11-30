R1.7bn to be spent on upgrading and building roads in Limpopo

The projects are aimed at improving tourism and preventing road deaths

Limpopo’s Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure will be spending R1.7 billion to build and upgrade roads throughout the province.

The move is aimed at curbing the escalating road carnage in the province, increasing domestic and international tourism, boosting private sector investments and swelling the province’s economy.

The department on Thursday claimed it will build drivable roads throughout the province’s five regions. Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety, Susani Violet Mathye said the province recorded 422 road crashes during the festive season from 1 December to mid January in 2023/24. The number increased to 431 during the same period the following year (2024/25).

Public Works MEC Tonny Rachoene and Roads Agency Limpopo’s (RAL) CEO Makhitha Chesane have visited several road projects in the province to assess Limpopo’s readiness for the influx of motorists ahead of this year’s festive season.

One of those roads is the D3669 Mavhunga Access road in Makhado, in the Vhembe district municipality. The road was abandoned three times by contractors, prompting residents to protest almost every week. This after pupils could not attend schools during rainy days, workers were unable to get to their places of work and businesses were closed for days between 2011 to the middle of 2025.

Ward 17 councillor in the Makhado local municipality Edwin Mulefu said he was happy that the R62 million road project was finally complete.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Rachoene said the province’s plan was to improve people’s lives and create much-needed jobs.

“Limpopo is fast becoming a construction site due to the work that the department of public works is currently doing in the road infrastructure space,” he said.

The MEC, a former ANC Limpopo youth league provincial chair, said his department was working with Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) to build roads in the province. He said the department was currently constructing 105 kilometres of roads across the province. This includes the 21 new roads currently being upgraded from gravel to tar this financial year.

The roads currently being upgraded from gravel to tar in the province’s five regions are:

Mopani-Mhangweni to Mafarana, Moroka to Mawa, Xikukwana to Mbatlo, Letaba to Eiland.

Vhembe-Rambuda road to Mulima towards Tshitale, Bungeni to Tshiphuseni, Dehoop to Nkuzana, Tshikonelo to Xikundu and the Magona roads.

Sekhukhune, Mohlalaotwane village road connecting D4328, D4308 and D4300 and the Leolo road.

Waterberg, Tiberius towards Ga- Diphitsi, Haakdoring to Segole 1, N11 via Montechristo, Makobe to Ham, Hlogoyanku to N11, and Raauel to Phafola.

Capricorn has Madisha Road to Zebediela; Nobody to Laastehoop to Ga-Mothapo, Matlala to Limburg, Ga-Molele to Schoongezight to Ga-Dikgale to Uitkyk.

“The department has also commenced with the maintenance of old tar roads, which were previously unattended. Twenty-two contractors have been appointed to rehabilitate 22 roads across the districts.

“These are the D4 N1 to Elim, R522 Makhado to Vivo, D3715 Madombidzha to Sinthumule, P43/3 R71 to Eiland, D1294 Riba Cross to Steelpoort, D3794 Makhusaneto to Mashishimale, D1034 R81 to R33, D885 P18/1 to Immerpan, D4180 R37 to Modimolle, D4137/D4140 Seokoding to Malokela, D3507 Mmahlogo to Sepharane, D3901 Metz to Bismarck, D844 Mankweng to Sebayeng, D3890 Maake to CN Phatudi, D3695 Siloam to Ha Khakhu, D1021 Mapane to Ndzhelele Nature Reserve, D3180/D447 Maraka to R71, D4250 Apel to Malope to Mogalatsane, D2219 Ga-Moloi to Malekana, D4098 Hwelereng, D4 Vuwani to Elim, and D3348 Mongalo to Monyebodi.”

Rachoene said maintenance work will start following engagements with the affected communities.

The estimated value of the road upgrade projects is R1.406 billion, while the maintenance work is estimated to cost R370 million.

