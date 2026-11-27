On Friday, Ntshavheni said progress had been made in prosecuting some of these cases, with money recovered.

South Africa has recovered R17.2 billion from state capture-related cases, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Friday, updating the country on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

Among other issues, she touched on the progress made on state capture-related cases.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector was established in 2018.

It followed recommendations by then-public protector Thuli Madonsela in her 2016 report, which recommended setting up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the Gupta family’s influence on Cabinet appointments and state-owned entities’ boards and tenders.

Former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chaired the commission.

State capture commission cases

The commission has previously been criticised as one that only wasted money with nothing to show for it, as South Africans questioned if anyone had been held responsible for their actions.

In 2023, Zondo himself said parliament would fail to stop state capture again if there was another attempt.

“If another group of people were to do exactly what the Guptas did to pursue state capture, Parliament would still not be able to stop it. That is simply because I have seen nothing that has changed. If parliament won’t be able to protect the people’s interests, who will protect the people?” Zondo said at the time.

However, after the state capture reports were handed over, the Hawks established a task team of 20 investigators to prioritise investigations arising from the state capture commission.

In November 2023, the Hawks confirmed it had 47 matters arising from state capture.

Progress

On Friday, Ntshavheni said progress had been made in prosecuting some of these cases, with money recovered.

“You will recall there was an outcry that we spent a billion rand on the State Capture Commission, but look where we are now. We have recovered R17.2 billion on that commission,” said Ntshavheni.

“With the interventions that were made, we indicated in the report that there are cases that are in court that are related to state capture. There are 15 matters that are in court that are being adjudicated in court or tried in court, and then six have already been finalised.

“But work remains underway, and we are moving with speed to implement the recommendations of that commission and all the other commissions that were ever instituted.

“Cabinet noted progress in implementing the president’s response to the recommendations of the State of Capture Commission and approved the release of the quarter one progress report to parliament and the public.

“The president’s response commits government to 60 actions, of which 34 are complete, and 11 are on track.”

She said the government would continue to accelerate the implementation of the outstanding actions to strengthen integrity and accountability within the state.