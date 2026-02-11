R2.5bn paid but thousands of miners still uncompensated

Uncompensated former mineworkers and families are urged to lodge claims with Tshiamiso Trust before December 2029 deadline.

Uncompensated former mineworkers and relatives of those who died after contracting silicosis and tuberculosis are urged to come forward and apply for compensation.

Tshiamiso Trust recently announced qualifying beneficiaries must make their lodgements before December 2029.

The announcement came a few weeks after advocacy groups complained there were many qualifying beneficiaries who had not been compensated.

Uncompensated former miners, families urged to lodge claims

The trust was launched after an agreement was reached between the legal representative of the former mineworkers and the six mining firms involved in the matter.

Tshiamiso Trust CEO Munyadziwa Kwinda urged the claimants to make their applications as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Mining sector sounds alarm over soaring electricity costs

“Time is of the essence. We do not want any eligible person to miss out because they waited too long. If you or a family member worked at gold mines owned by African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater, or Gold Fields between 1965 and 2019, come forward as soon as possible.”

Kwinda said the invitation extended to former mineworkers whose condition has worsened after having previously unsuccessful claims.

He said the mineworkers were permitted to lodge a second claim with the trust.

Mineworkers permitted to lodge second claim

Payment would be required for the benefit medical, with the cost being refunded if the applicant meets the eligibility criteria, he said.

Kwinda said the entity has reached the halfway mark in administering compensation for beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Limpopo municipality improves performance after mining companies step in to help

He added that as of 9 February, the entity has disbursed R2.5 billion to eligible claimants, shortly after crossing the midpoint of its 12-year legislative lifecycle in December.

“The R2.5 billion disbursed is a result of the trust’s work across South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, eSwatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and relies on prescribed claim processes to ensure fairness, accuracy, and compliance with the trust deed. Reaching the halfway mark of our lifecycle allows us to reflect on our progress while sharpening our focus for the remaining years ahead.”

Kwinda said their success was achieved despite operating in a complex environment, where the wide geographical spread of claimants, the sourcing and verification of historical records and the rigorous implementation of trust deed requirements continue to pose operational challenges.

Success achieved despite complex environment – Tshiamiso Trust

“This has necessitated extensive, careful, methodical processes to ensure fairness, accuracy and compliance with the trust deed. Unfortunately, not all claims meet the eligibility criteria.”

He added despite the complexities, the trust has steadily expanded its reach through on-theground interventions, outreach programmes and partnerships with service providers, governments and community-based structures.

ALSO READ: Activists demand action on mining rights abuses in Africa

Those efforts were aimed at improving access, accelerating claims processing and ensuring eligible claimants are supported throughout the process.

However, beneficiaries’ representative Cathrine Meyburgh, a senior member of Justice For Miners, said: “We do not see how potential claimants and their families can come forward.

“With lodgement sites closing, often offline, far away from potential claimants, information not distributed in the languages of the potential claimants or channels they have access to, Medical Bureau occupation diseases (MBOD) certificates’ status unresolved, access to medical documents, death certificates, etc, it is untenable.”

Some claimants travel six hours to lodgement site

Meyburgh said some claimants travel six hours to a lodgement site, spending money on transport and accommodation, only to find the site is offline.

She added that until the mining companies accept the status of the MBOD and other related certificates in the trust deed, claimants would continue to be found at a lower degree of illness or ineligible in comparison to their MBOD certificates.

NOW READ: Transformation is not about replacing white faces with black faces – Mantashe