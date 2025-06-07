R42m water storage facility installed, but taps run dry in Xanthia village

The DA in the municipality has called on municipal manager Jasper Ngobeni to investigate why the reservoir was not being used.

A R42 million water reservoir tank built in Xanthia Village, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, 10 years ago has never been used since its completion.

This is according to the residents, who confirmed that the construction of the reservoir did not assist in bringing a sustainable water supply to the area.

“It is true we don’t regularly get water because it comes out once or twice a week. When the tank was built in our area, we were adamant that our problem was over. Little did we know it would not help,” said a resident who preferred anonymity, fearing reprisal.

The issue of the dysfunctional reservoir is not new; it was raised about three years ago, but no action was taken to ensure the facility’s operation.

SAHRC investigation

In 2021, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigated why the reservoir was not operational.

When responding to the SAHRC questions, the former municipality’s technical services manager, Emmanuel Makhavhu, said the water tank was dry due to an illegal water connection where residents connected their pipes to the main line.

The DA in the municipality has called on Municipal Manager Jasper Ngobeni to investigate why the reservoir was not being used.

“Presently, the municipality has a water supply shortfall of around 47 megalitres of water per day. The DA finds it completely unacceptable that the municipality wasted millions of taxpayers’ money on something that brought no benefit to the residents of Xanthia,” said DA councillor Canuel Mnisi.

Bushbuckridge municipal spokesperson Fhumulani Thovhakale did not say when the tank was going to start operating, but denied that the municipality had spent money on the project.

“The provincial department of human settlements bought the water storage tank in question as part of its municipal support programme, and the Rand Water Board installed it at Xanthia village.

“The department of human settlements requested the municipality to identify areas with bulk and water reticulations but without sufficient storage of water capacity.”