R44-million road in Limpopo nears completion

The Maepa road project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

After the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo unveiled a R104-million budget for infrastructure earlier this year, seven road projects are nearing completion.

The municipality contains the mining-rich Burgersfort town and more than 40 villages with a population of nearly 600 000 people.

Maepa road project almost complete

This week, the municipality’s mayor, Eddy Maila, spent days visiting projects, including the Maepa road project near Ohrigstad.

The village consists mostly of poor households, the majority of which work in farmlands in Burgersfort and Ohrigstad. Some villagers depend solely on government food parcels and social grants.

The Maepa road project is 4.8km long and it is now 99% complete. The municipality said the contractor is busy with road markings, and it should be finished by the end of November.

About 40 unemployed locals benefited from the project.

‘It changed our lives’

A woman, who only introduced herself as Mmago-Matshidiso, said she was elated.

“This is the first project in our village that changed our lives,” she said.

Maila said the municipality was currently busy with the Maepa road project, with a budget of R44 426 883, ⁠the Dresden road project, at R24 246 883, the Shushumela road project, at R87 430 758, and the Mokgotho road project at R65 126 425.

“We are leaders elected by the people with the premise that we will change their lives. This is the ANC’s slogan for a ‘better life for all’ and we are committed in our endeavour to better lives,” he said.

