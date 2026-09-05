R49.3 million in Mpumalanga’s alleged illegal mining loot frozen in Namibia

The investigation centres on alleged illegal mining activities carried out between November 2021 and September 2023.

The Namibian High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a preservation order for N$49.4 million (R49.4 million), allegedly linked to an industrial-scale illegal coal mining and money-laundering operation in Mpumalanga.

The investigation centres on alleged illegal mining activities carried out between November 2021 and September 2023 on portions 11 and 12 of Farm Witkranz 53 IT in the Carolina area.

The funds are linked to South African businessman Jacobus Hosea Jordaan, his wife Elza Jordaan, Welgevonde Farming (Pty) Ltd and the Namka Trust.

In the case heard on 31 August 2026, in the High Court of Namibia, Windhoek, Justice Shafimana Ueitele Ambunda rejected the couple’s argument that the money was the proceeds of legitimate business transactions.

She confirmed the provisional preservation order granted on 30 December 2024 under section 51 of Namibia’s Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

According to Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, the matter relates to investigations into alleged illegal coal-mining activities conducted between November 2021 and September 2023 on portions 11 and 12 of Farm Witkranz 53 IT in the Carolina area of Mpumalanga.

She explained that on 15 November 2023, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the province, working in collaboration with the Saps Special Illegal Mining Unit, obtained a provisional preservation order in the Mbombela High Court over a farm, coal stockpiles, heavy-duty mining equipment, vehicles, and other assets allegedly used as implements of illegal mining and environmental offences, or representing the proceeds of unlawful activities.

“A further provisional restraint order was obtained on 21 December 2023 over assets estimated at approximately R1 billion.

“Subsequent investigations traced suspected proceeds of crime from South Africa into Namibia. Financial analysis revealed that approximately N$66.7 million had been deposited into Namibian bank accounts linked to the respondents, of which approximately N$49.4 million remains preserved,” Nyuswa said.

On 2 December 2024, she said the South African Financial Intelligence Centre, working with the Namibian Financial Intelligence Centre (NamFIC), secured a temporary freeze over funds held in Namibian bank accounts linked to the Jordaans.

Thereafter, on 30 December 2024, the Namibian Prosecutor-General’s Office obtained a preservation order in respect of approximately N$50.2 million (R50.2 million) held in eight Namibian bank accounts.

She said a further preservation order for approximately N$2.28 million was granted on 14 January 2025 in respect of two additional bank accounts.

“The respondents challenged the preservation order, contending, among other things, that the funds were derived from legitimate business transactions.

“The Namibia High Court rejected the challenge and found that the evidence established reasonable grounds to believe that the funds constituted the proceeds of unlawful activities and that the bank accounts had been used as instrumentalities in connection with alleged money-laundering offences,” Nyuswa said.

She said the NPA regarded this judgment as a significant demonstration of the importance of effective cross-border cooperation in tracing, identifying and preserving the suspected proceeds of crime.

“It further highlights the value of asset forfeiture mechanisms in preventing suspected illicit funds from being dissipated or moved beyond the reach of law enforcement authorities,” Nyuswa said.