More than R500k worth of meat stolen in hijacking

By Kyle Zeeman

2 November 2025

06:00 pm

The suspects weren't on the run for long before police pounced.

Suspects nabbed after stealing meat truck. Picture: Supplied/ SA Police Service

A group of criminals thought they had pulled off a perfect, and tasty, heist when they hijacked a truck carrying meat worth more than R500 000, only to be caught by police.

Officers had been tipped off about plans to steal the truck last Thursday on the R559 road, between Carletonville and Randfontein. 

What followed was a multidisciplinary, cross-border, crime Intelligence operation by the North West Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, Drug Task Team, Tactical Response Team (TRT) Klerksdorp, Johannesburg K9, Carletonville Detectives, Gauteng West Rand District Rural Safety and private security companies.

“The team pounced on the suspects, shortly after the truck was hijacked at about 07:45, on the R559 road, and confiscated the truck, loaded with meat. The police also confiscated three more vehicles that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime,” police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

Court

Six suspects aged between 28 and 48 were arrested and are expected to appear before the Carletonville Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 November 2025, on charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

