R50k reward: Why was this armed man looking for police officer’s child in Cape Town?

Have you seen this man?

Police are on the hunt for this man. Picture: Supplied

There are concerns for the safety of a police officer’s family after a troubling incident in Cape Town recently.

According to police, an armed man walked into a “local institute of learning” in the suburb of Bellville with “malicious intent”, and asked a teacher for the whereabouts of a pupil. Unconfirmed reports claim he was wearing a school uniform at the time.

The pupil, a child of an unnamed police officer, had been collected earlier in the day.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi would not divulge the prominence or rank of the officer, but the incident has been disturbing enough to warrant the involvement of the province’s Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and a R50 000 reward will be offered.

An image of a man wanted by police in connection with the incident has been shared, and anyone with information about him is encouraged to report it.

“It is imperative that the person be traced and brought in for questioning. A reward of up to R50 000 is offered for any information on the whereabouts of the person of interest, depicted in the attached photograph.

“The investigating officer Detective Constable Mawande Mqhwayi can be contacted on 073 734 2611 or alternatively use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously,” said Swartbooi.

