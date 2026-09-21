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R87k dagga haul seized, four suspects arrested in Kimberley

Picture of Thembeka Mda

By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

21 September 2026

12:34 pm

Dagga with an estimated street value of R87 120 was seized, along with a Ford Figo believed to have been used in the commission of a crime.

Major drug bust worth R87k

Picture: Supplied/Saps

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Four suspects were arrested and dagga worth approximately R87 120, along with ammunition, was seized during a stop-and-search operation at a taxi rank in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Sunday, 20 September.

Members of the Kimberley Public Order Police conducted the operation around 2.30pm.

They found a male suspect in possession of two small bags containing dagga; upon this discovery, he revealed where he got the dagga from.

After receiving this information from the first suspect, the members proceeded to another taxi rank, where they found a vehicle with three occupants. The vehicle was then searched, and even more dagga was found.

South African Police Service (Saps) said, after further investigations, they were led to two separate premises in Kimberley and Galeshewe.

Searches conducted at the premises respectively resulted in the finding of a large quantity of dagga, as well as ammunition.

Suspects arrested:

Three men aged between 31 and 34 and a 27-year-old female were arrested; the suspects are suspected to be foreign nationals.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

Police seized dagga with an estimated street value of R87 120, along with a Ford Figo believed to have been used in the commission of a crime.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

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