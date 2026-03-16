R90 million later, Ekurhuleni multipurpose centre still a shell

Civil society demands answers as delays cripple hub.

Nearly R90 million has already been poured into the Kaalfontein Multipurpose Centre in Ekurhuleni, yet what greets residents today is not a hub of opportunity but an unfinished shell swallowed by weeds and neglect.

Civil society groups are now calling on the authorities to investigate why the construction of the centre has been halted.

Unfinished shell where opportunity was promised

The centre is a vital community infrastructure project designed to enhance access to recreational, educational and social facilities for residents of Kaalfontein, Ebony Park and Ivory Park.

The 3 236m² facility will have:

Sports courts and recreational facilities;

A state-of-the-art library and learning centre;

A community hall;

A double-storey administration and office building; and

Ablution facilities and supporting infrastructure.

What the multipurpose centre was meant to provide

According to the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), an entity responsible for the construction of the facility, the centre was supposed to be completed last year, but that did not happen due to budgetary constraints.

JDA spokesperson Kenneth Nxumalo conceded “the delays are largely related to the City of Joburg budgetary and cash flow constraints, inclement weather conditions and the timing of design inputs”.

“The project has been phased due to the fact that for any project of this magnitude, the budget cannot be discharged in a singular 18 months duration, thus forcing the phased approach.”

Nxumalo said the total estimated cost for the full centre development was just under R90 million, including the construction works for phases one to three as well as professional fees associated with the planning, design and implementation of the project.

He said challenges faced by the agency were common in large infrastructure projects, but said they were continuing to work with the city, contractor and project stakeholders to address them.

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Millions spent as phases remain incomplete

“The main contractor for phase two was appointed at a contract value of R50 million, which covers the construction works for sections one and two, to date we have spent over R30 million,” he said.

Nxumalo said phase three, which includes a swimming pool and Block D, would be implemented once budget confirmation for the remaining scope has been secured.

When The Citizen visited the site, it looked like a veld with long grass and serious undergrowth.

There were loads of sand and bricks, while a huge unfinished structure could also be seen.

Themba Godi, leader of the African People’s Convention and former parliamentary standing committee on public accounts chair, said: “We know that in almost all ANC-run government departments, the issue of cost overruns has been normalised.”

Godi said the delay had something to do with two elements, which was incompetence and deliberate corruption.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said he was not surprised by delays.

He said that was just one of many similar matters that were extractive of municipal funds, through projects that became overpriced and incomplete due to the manipulation of procurement systems.

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