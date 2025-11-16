Rain pelts Joburg: You may be hit with a power outage

City Power says heavy rain may strain the electricity network, resulting in unplanned power outages.

Heavy rain has pelted Johannesburg on Sunday, with City Power warning that it may cause power outages.

The utility issued a notice to customers, warning of the adverse weather conditions.

“Dear Customers. The South African Weather Service has issued a level 9 severe weather alert for Johannesburg on Sunday, 16 November, from 00h00 to 23h59. Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible flooding.

Strain on electricity network

“Severe weather conditions, such as heavy rain and thunderstorms, may strain our electricity network, resulting in unplanned power outages.

“In the event of a power outage, you’re advised to use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for lighting instead of candles to reduce the risk of fire.

“Contact our call centre on 011 490 7484 or call our toll-free number on 0800 202 925.”

Emergency services on high alert

Johannesburg Emergency Services said they remain on high alert for any incident that may occur amid warnings of high winds, lightning strikes, and flash floods.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the adverse weather conditions.

“No major incidents have been reported overnight and this morning due to disruptive rainfall in most parts of the City of Johannesburg.

“Motorist are urged to continue to exercise caution while driving extend the safe following distance avoid crossing flooded roads and low lying bridges, our residents in low lying areas especially our informal settlements to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities, faith based organisations are urged to avoid visiting river streams to conduct baptism and cleansing rituals as most of our river streams are full to prevent drowning incidents,” Mulaudzi said.

Disaster management

Mulaudzi said they remain on high alert.

“We have activated our Disaster Management Monitoring teams in all 7 regions of the City of Johannesburg, and all our Fire Stations are fully operational, together with our Aquatic Rescue Unit, ready to respond to all water-related emergencies.”

He urged residents to report any emergencies.

“Our residents are encouraged to call our Emergency Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.”

Gauteng

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Government has urged all residents of the province to remain vigilant following the warnings.

“Residents are warned to stay indoors, if possible, and to stay away from metal objects. And to try and delay travel arrangements. Communities are warned to stay indoors, if possible, to stay away from metal objects and to try as much as possible to delay travel arrangements.”

Heavy downpours are also expected in parts of the North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

