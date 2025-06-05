Come rain or snow, Joburg Emergency Service on high alert

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe weather

With a forecast for snow and a cold front looming, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) said they are prepared for any eventuality that may occur.

According to Vox Weather, the mercury is expected to drop below 20°C on Monday, 9 June,` as residents scurry to get their blankets out and keep warm.

The first of the winter cold fronts moving over parts of the country is a preview of the rest of the season.

Gauteng snow?

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather has also warned residents to brace for freezing weather.

“Early forecast suggests powerful cold snap in Gauteng beginning Monday!!!” it said on X.

While Gauteng residents were hoping for a surprise snowfall, Vox Weather said the European model (ECMWF) is no longer showing snow for Gauteng.

“We’re not ruling out ice rain or the chance of a few light flurries,” it said.

ALSO READ: Winter wonderland: Snow expected in Gauteng next week

High alert

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are on high alert.

“It’s extremely cold in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. Residents are urged to continue to exercise caution when using heating devices —things like heaters, paraffin stoves, braziers or Imbaula.”

He said residents should not leave these heating devices unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents.

“From our side as a City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on alert monitoring all seven regions of the city, especially our vulnerable communities, our informal settlements throughout the city, to ensure that we can be able to respond to any emergencies which might occur during this extremely cold temperatures,” Mulaudzi said.

‘Life-threatening snow’

Meanwhile, Vox Weather has warned of “life-threatening snow possible for parts of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

The ECMWF model is indicating that heavy snowfall of more than 40cm could accumulate over two days in the Nuweveld Mountains, north of Beaufort West, and near Nieu-Bethesda.

“Both ECMWF and Global Forecasting System (GFS) now suggest life-threatening snowfall over 50cm (half a metre) possible in the Southern Drakensberg near towns like Barkly East, Lady Grey and Khowa. Up to 70cm expected on nearby mountain passes!”

“Less snow is now expected over the Western Cape mountains than previously forecast. Keep in mind, as we’ve seen many times before, cut-off lows are highly unpredictable, and forecasts can change quickly from day to day,” Vox Weather said.

Warning: Do not attempt a snow chase

Vox said snow remains possible over the southern Free State, with a light dusting even as far north as Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.

Disruptive snowfall likely in Lesotho, Eastern Cape (including the Southern Drakensberg, Barkly East, and surrounding areas)

“This is a very dangerous snow event. Please do not attempt a snow chase in the Eastern Cape. Mountain passes could close, roads may become impassable, and vehicles could easily get stranded in severe conditions,” Vox Weather warned.

NOW READ: Eskom winter outlook: Here’s how many days of load shedding to expect in SA