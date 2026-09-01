Ramaphosa appoints SIU powerhouse Leonard Lekgetho as unit’s permanent head

Lekgetho has been acting SIU head since February, when advocate Andy Mothibi left the SIU to become National Director of Public Prosecutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named long‑serving Special Investigating Unit (SIU) veteran Leonard Lekgetho as the new permanent head of the corruption‑busting unit, a move the Presidency says “cements stability at the heart of South Africa’s fight against wrongdoing”.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday, 31 August.

SIU appointment

The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa appointed Lekgetho in line with section 3(1)(a) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act of 1996 (SIU Act).

Lekgetho succeeds Advocate Andy Mothibi, who exited his position as head of the SIU on 1 February, to become the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

“Mr Lekgetho was subsequently appointed to act as head of the SIU. He has now been appointed as permanent head to secure the stability of the unit and its ongoing impact in the fight against crime,” said Magwenya.

Experience

Lekgetho’s experience in the SIU spans 19 years from 2007 to the present, during which he served in diverse portfolios; including chief forensic investigator, assistant project manager, project manager, and chief national investigations officer.

Most recently, he served as Chief Operations Officer. The various roles placed him at the centre of high‑profile corruption probes, forensic audits and cybercrime‑related investigations.

He also served as an investigator in the former Directorate of Special Operations.

Qualifications

Magwenya said the new head of the SIU holds degrees in law, education, and science; a diploma in forensic auditing; and a postgraduate diploma in cyber law.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Lekgetho and the leadership and staff of the SIU well as Mr Lekgetho assumes leadership of an agency that is a critical component of the criminal justice architecture against crime and corruption.”

The SIU is an independent statutory body established under the SIU Act.

Its primary mandate is to investigate serious allegations of corruption, malpractice, and maladministration in the administration of state institutions, state assets, and public money, as well as any conduct that may seriously harm the public interest, and to recover any financial losses suffered by state institutions through civil litigation.

The SIU is also empowered to take civil action to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigations.