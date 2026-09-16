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Ramaphosa appoints new Western Cape top prosecutor

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

16 September 2026

06:07 am

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Mopp has extensive legal and prosecutorial experience spanning more than 30 years.

Ramaphosa appoints Adrian Mopp as Western Cape’s top prosecutor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed veteran prosecutor Advocate Adrian Carl Mopp as Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape. Picture: Department of Justice.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed veteran prosecutor Advocate Adrian Carl Mopp as Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape, entrusting the 30‑year legal stalwart with one of the country’s most critical prosecutorial posts.

The appointment was made in terms of section 13(1)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act No. 32 of 1998), following consultation with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Mopp’s appointment was effective from 10 September 2026.

Experience

In considering him for the position, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president took into account Mopp’s extensive legal and prosecutorial experience spanning more than 30 years, including more than 23 years as a member of the NPA’s Senior Management Service.

Mopp was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of South Africa in 1993.

“During this period, Advocate Mopp has played leadership roles at both provincial and national levels, equipping him with a thorough understanding of the significant responsibilities associated with the position of Director of Public Prosecutions,” Magwenya said.

Career

Mopp has served as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape since 2009 and previously held senior positions in the Directorate of Special Operations and the Asset Forfeiture Unit, including serving as Regional Head of the Directorate of Special Operations in the Western Cape from 2004 to 2009.

He holds advanced qualifications in law, criminal justice, criminology, and international studies, including a Master of Philosophy in Law and a Master of Laws in Criminal Justice and Criminology.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Advocate Mopp well as he assumes the responsibilities of Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape and trusts that he will continue to contribute to the delivery of independent, effective and efficient prosecution services,” Magwenya said.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Mmamoloko Kubayi National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape
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