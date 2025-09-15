Ramaphosa urges SA to hold government accountable, strengthen public service

Former president Thabo Mbeki recently delivered a scathing critique of the current government and its civil service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to hold the government accountable, saying the public service and the people need to work together in meeting people’s needs.

The president’s comments come as the country marks Public Service Month in September, to focus on what he called “the essential contribution that the country’s 1.7 million public servants make to meeting the needs of the people.”

Mbeki slams government

Over the weekend, former president Thabo Mbeki delivered a scathing critique of the current government and its civil service.

“Without ethics, the state cannot serve the public to its full potential,” Mbeki said at a lecture at the University of South Africa, paying tribute to the first chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Stan Sangweni.

“South Africans can no longer pretend the public service is working fully for their benefit because it is not,” Mbeki said.

Batho Pele

Mbeki said the concept of Batho Pele (People First) is missing in most government departments.

“People don’t need handouts, but need to be empowered. From collapsing municipalities and rolling blackouts to empty taps and dysfunctional clinics, the state seems to be failing its people.

“The country is not only confronted by a technical challenge, but also a moral one, Mbeki said, “for a government that cannot be trusted cannot govern. Therefore, if leaders want citizens to believe again, they must show honesty and responsibility in their conduct”.

Public servants

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said it is through public servants that the government provides healthcare, education, policing, social services and countless other essential functions that touch every South African’s life.

“When our public service operates at its best, it is a powerful instrument for social and economic development. When it falters, it is often our most vulnerable citizens who bear the brunt,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa stated that while there are many dedicated public servants who work tirelessly in the service of the nation, the public service faces significant challenges.

“These include skills gaps, outdated systems and processes, inconsistent service delivery and corruption. In many parts of the state, the values of Batho Pele – putting people first – have been eroded.”

National Dialogue

Ramaphosa added that the National Dialogue, which was launched in August, provides an opportunity to “change the relationship between public servants and the public”.

“Over the next few months, South Africans will be meeting as communities across the country. They will be discussing the issues that most concern them and will, together, be forging a vision to take the country forward.

“These conversations will culminate in a National Convention next year, which will finalise a social compact that outlines clear actions and responsibilities for all sectors of society,” Ramaphosa said.

Listen to South Africans

Ramaphosa stated that the country needs to develop a public service that listens to citizens, adapts to their needs, and continually improves its services.

“Such a public service requires the active participation of citizens as partners in development, growth and transformation.

“I call on every South African to hold government accountable, to engage constructively with public institutions and to recognise the vital role that a professional public service plays in building the society we all want,” Ramaphosa said.

