Ramaphosa cautions against those who may use national dialogue to ‘score political points’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned against misinformation, undue criticism and those who may want to hijack the national dialogue process to score political points.

Ramaphosa held his inaugural meeting with members of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings on Friday, where he outlined the expectations and mandate of the Eminent Persons Group

In his address, Ramaphosa highlighted the progress and challenges the country has been facing since 1994.

“We have made significant advances in expanding opportunities and access to housing, land, basic services, education and health care,” said Ramaphosa.

“There can be no doubt that we have begun to transform our society and our economy. And yet, the vestiges of our apartheid past remain.

“Inequality, poverty, unemployment, violence and social discord affect the lives of millions of South Africans and hold back our country’s progress.

“Our economy has not been growing and the number of unemployed people has been rising.”

‘Challenges’

He further bemoaned the deterioration in governance, the decline in service delivery and widespread corruption and waste of public resources.

This, he said, has resulted in an increasing disengagement among many people from national matters, as evidenced by the turnout in the May 2024 elections.

The national dialogue seeks to correct this.

“The National Dialogue is an opportunity to mobilise South Africans to address these challenges and restore our country to the path of transformation, development and progress,” he said.

“It is an opportunity to build on the achievements of the last three decades by defining a shared vision and a common programme to take the country forward.”

He urged South Africans to utilise the diversity of cultures, languages, political traditions and viewpoints to their advantage, rather than allowing it to divide the country.

“While this diversity makes for robust and often noisy debate, it does mean that we have a wealth of experiences and perspectives on which to draw,” said Ramaphosa.

“The National Dialogue seeks to provide a platform for this richness of ideas to be brought to bear on the challenges we face.”

Hijackers of national dialogue

However, he further cautioned against those who may seek to use the national dialogue to push their own political agenda.

“It cannot be partisan and cannot favour one group or perspective over any other. It needs to be citizen-led and the outcomes need to reflect the collective views of the South African people.

“As eminent persons, you are not being asked to represent any particular constituency or organisation. We are asking you, eminent persons, to be champions of the National Dialogue, not cheerleaders.”

He warned that the national dialogue may be contested and used to score political points or advance particular interests.

“We should not be surprised if there is scepticism or disinterest from some quarters.

“We have already been confronted by the challenge of misinformation and misrepresentation, whether on the cost of the National Dialogue or who is running it.

“But that should not distract us from the work we have to do to give a platform to the millions of voices in our country so that they may be heard and may be counted.

“We should not fear criticism. We should welcome it.”

Calls for a dialogue came from the Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko foundations in June after the elections failed to produce an outright majority.

At the time, the foundations said the dialogue would enable a conversation among citizens on shaping the country’s future developmental path.