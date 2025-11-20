Ramaphosa to chair SA-EU trilateral leaders’ meeting in Sandton

The meeting forms part of the long-standing strategic partnership between South Africa and the European Union.

With just a day before the G20 leaders’ social summit kicks off in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the country’s delegation at the South Africa–European Union Trilateral Leaders’ meeting.

The meeting is expected to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.

Trilateral meeting

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the meeting forms part of the long-standing strategic partnership between South Africa and the European Union, founded on shared values of “democracy, multilateralism, human rights, equality, peace, and security.”

“The trilateral engagement will advance cooperation on a broad range of priorities, including trade and investment, macro-economic policy, climate change, energy security, research and innovation, digital transformation, peacebuilding, and global governance reform.”

European Union

Magwenya said South Africa and the European Union continue to enjoy a robust economic partnership.

“The EU remains South Africa’s largest trading partner and leading source of foreign direct investment, representing 41% of total FDI into South Africa, while South Africa is the EU’s most significant trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“More than 2,000 EU companies operate in South Africa, creating more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Leaders’ Meeting will therefore provide an important platform to deepen economic ties, expand market access, and explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial growth,” Magwenya said.

Geopolitical

Magwenya added that the trilateral discussions will also reflect on global geopolitical developments, the reform of the international financial architecture, and the strengthening of Africa-EU cooperation in support of sustainable development, just energy transitions, and peace and stability on the continent.

“This includes advancing the beneficiation of critical raw materials, the launch of the Bilateral Energy Dialogue, and EU-supported initiatives through the Team Europe Global Gateway Investment Package covering energy, connectivity infrastructure, green logistics, transport, and electricity.

“The discussions will include the South African pharmaceutical value chain,” Magwenya said.

‘Green shoots’

On Monday, writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the country has an opportunity to showcase several key economic indicators and developments that point to the “green shoots of an emerging economic recovery” as world leaders descend on the country for the G20 summit.

Ramaphosa said South Africa can showcase a country and an economy on the rise.

The G20 Social Summit will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22 to 23 November 2025 and will be the first-ever G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Africa.

