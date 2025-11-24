G20: More jobs for SA

Questions have been raised about whether the G20 will have a meaningful impact on the South African economy.

With South Africa’s presidency of the G20 coming to an end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the agreements made during the leaders’ summit will contribute to job creation for the country.

He reflected on the success of the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit, which was held in Johannesburg over the weekend.

“This is the first time that the G20 has been hosted on African soil. Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have placed Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda.

“The G20 matters for South Africa, not only to cement our important role in international affairs, but also to support our own growth and create jobs for South Africans. We can only achieve these objectives in an environment of global stability, inclusive growth and a level playing field,” he said.

Agreements made by G20 leaders

He said South Africa has managed to set an inclusive agenda for the world, which will promote multilateralism.

“Our G20 presidency has been rooted in the conviction that the world needs more solidarity, equality and sustainability.

“While some have sought to create division and polarisation between nations, we have reinforced our shared humanity. We have fostered collaboration and goodwill. Above all, we have affirmed that our shared goals outweigh our differences.

Growth and debt

“We have prioritised issues that are important for advancing more rapid and inclusive growth in our own country. We reached agreements that will benefit every South African.

“We secured a clear commitment from the international community to address the high levels of debt which divert spending by developing economies – including our own – on infrastructure, health and education. We placed this issue firmly on the agenda to increase investment on the continent and seize the unique opportunity that Africa presents,” he said.

Climate action

Ramaphosa also said the G20 leaders agreed on the need for increased global investment for climate action. This will be crucial for South Africa as we undertake a just energy transition to a low-carbon economy in a manner that protects workers, businesses and communities.

“As the G20, we have agreed on the need for scaled up disaster prevention and post-disaster reconstruction to address the rising impact of extreme heat, floods, droughts and wildfires. We raised this issue because a few areas in our country, particularly the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, frequently experience disasters.

Minerals

“We have secured international agreement on a new approach to critical minerals so that they become a source of prosperity and sustainable development in the countries that produce them.

“This supports our own ambition to use our extensive endowment of minerals to become a leading global player, while ensuring that beneficiation takes place in South Africa and creates jobs in mining areas.

“This has been the people’s G20. It has given new prominence to engagement groups from across global society, bringing together sectors like business, labour, parliaments, scientists, think tanks, women, young people, start-ups, civil society, mayors and the media.”

He said South Africa was proud to have hosted a successful G20 summit.

“We thank the many people who welcomed visitors to our country, and the security services who ensured that the G20 Leaders’ Summit and all G20 events took place without incident.

“We thank all the members of different social sectors who participated in the engagement groups and in other G20 activities throughout the year,” he said.

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke stated that South Africa has indeed gained some public relations advantages from hosting the G20 meeting, the first ever held on African soil.

“Africa has been at the forefront of the broader declaration, and I believe South Africa has fulfilled its responsibility both technically and sentimentally,” Silke said.

Additionally, during his opening remarks at the G20 Summit on Friday, United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, praised South Africa as the G20 President for 2025 for commissioning a bold report on global inequality.

“I first of all pay tribute to the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa. I think he has put on the table all the issues that matter in relation to the needs – the financial and economic needs, of the developing countries in general and African countries in particular,” Guterres said.

