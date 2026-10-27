Ramaphosa deploys 510 soldiers to KZN amid anti-immigrant violence

The deployment will remain in force until the end of November, with government projecting expenditure of just over R34 million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 510 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which is estimated to cost R34 million.

The deployment is expected to support police efforts amid escalating unrest linked to misinformation surrounding a Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act.

Soldier deployment

Ramaphosa has informed parliament that he decided to deploy soldiers to maintain law and order amid recent violence in the province.

The deployment will see SANDF members support the South African Police Service (Saps) under Operation Prosper from 9 October 2026 until 30 November 2026.

The soldiers will be monitoring the anti-illegal immigration protests that have been taking place in parts of KZN, including Durban.

Intervention

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the military intervention was necessary following violent incidents linked to a campaign of misinformation surrounding a Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act.

“The members of the SANDF will assist the Saps in maintaining law and order in KZN, especially in light of recent violent actions arising from a campaign of misinformation about the Constitutional Court judgment on the Refugee Act,” Magwenya said.

Soldiers on standby

Magwenya said the deployment is intended to bolster policing operations and ensure security forces are prepared for any potential escalation of unrest.

“The members of the SANDF will be on standby to support the police for any eventuality that may occur,” he said.

Cost

The Presidency has formally notified National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane of the deployment.

Magwenya said the deployment will remain in force until the end of November, with government projecting expenditure of just over R34 million.

The Presidency maintains that the SANDF will work with and support Saps operations in KZN as authorities seek to contain violence and preserve stability in the province.