Ramaphosa discusses Russia-Ukraine peace with European leaders

European leaders have expressed appreciation in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa held talks with European leaders on Saturday on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

Phone calls

The series of telephone calls follows meetings hosted by US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European leaders.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa spoke to Zelensky, President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Alexandar Stubb of Finland.

“Additional calls with other European leaders will follow in the coming days and weeks.

“President Ramaphosa also appreciated the briefing he received last week from President Vladimir Putin following his meeting with President Trump,” Magwenya said.

‘Perspectives’

Magwenya said the European leaders “openly shared their perspectives” on the war.

“President Ramaphosa stressed the urgency of holding bilateral and trilateral meetings between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and the United States as key to signalling a firm commitment to ending the war.

“President Ramaphosa calls on all parties to seize this moment and sustain the momentum towards peace between Russia and Ukraine,” Magwenya said.

Trump meeting

Ramaphosa’s discussions with the European leaders follow their meeting, including that of Zelensky with Trump at the White House this week.

Trump said he had started arranging a peace summit between Zelensky and Putin, after intensive talks with the Ukrainian president and European leaders.

Putin and Zelensky

The US president said he had spoken by phone with Putin – whom he met in Alaska following a “very good” meeting with the Europeans and the Ukrainian president in the White House.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Putin told Trump that he was ready to meet Zelensky, a source familiar with talks told AFP.

Trump also said he had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal with Russia, with Europe taking the lead and coordinating with Washington.

