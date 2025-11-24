Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe SA Tourism

Ramaphosa authorises probe into alleged irregular media buying at SA Tourism and payments for services not delivered.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised a Special Investigating Unit investigation into alleged irregular media buying at SA Tourism and payments for undelivered services.

The president has signed a proclamation for the SIU authorising it to investigate serious maladministration at SA Tourism. It also allows the SIU to probe improper conduct by board officials. The SIU must recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

The proclamation empowers the unit to investigate media-buying. It focuses on three invoices and related purchase orders. It also examines payments made for services that were never delivered.

SA Tourism faces SIU probe into irregular media contracts

“The investigation will focus on contracts where media buying services were paid for but either not delivered or not fully executed as stipulated in the agreements,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The investigation will determine whether the media buying contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.”

Additionally, the SIU will look into possible violations of the applicable legislation, including National Treasury directives or guidelines.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tourism department launches paperless information hub for international guests

The SIU will assess whether the procurement followed SA Tourism’s manuals and policies and review compliance with internal procedures. It will focus on payments for services that were not provided.

The proclamation requires the SIU to examine any unauthorised or wasteful expenditures.

It focuses on irregular spending by the state or the board and payments for unfulfilled media-buying services.

“The scope of the investigation includes any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of SA Tourism, the applicable suppliers or service providers and any other person or entity involved in the alleged scheme involving media buying and services not rendered,” Kganyago said.

Investigation scope

The proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 March 2020 and 21 November 2025.

It also empowers the SIU to investigate conduct linked to these matters. This includes conduct before or after the specified period. It covers contracts where officials paid for undelivered services.