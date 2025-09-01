Ramaphosa honours late Mninwa Mahlangu with special official funeral

The 72-year-old Mahlangu died on Monday 25 August.

The late South African High Commissioner in Kenya, Mninwa Mahlangu, will be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.

The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Mahlangu is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Mahlangu died on 25 August, on his way to a South African hospital after a short illness.

Condolences

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president offered his deepest condolences to the Mahlangu Family, as well as to the colleagues, comrades, and associates with whom Mahlangu engaged during his career.

“Ambassador Mahlangu was instrumental in the drafting of South Africa’s democratic constitution and served in the first Parliament.

Magwenya said Mahlangu’s funeral will take place in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

“The President has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all stations until the evening of the funeral on Saturday, 6 September 2025.”

High Commissioner

Mahlangu was also accredited as Pretoria’s ambassador in Somalia and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Nairobi.

Mahlangu served as the High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

His distinguished career also included a post as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America.

‘True patriot’

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Ronald Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said the minister passed his condolences to the family.

“His legacy was one of unwavering dedication and love for this country. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ambassador Mahlangu.

“May his memory be a source of comfort during this difficult time. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him and by the nation he served so faithfully,” Phiri said.

According to Phiri, Mahlangu, affectionately known as “MJ,” was born on 8 October 1952, in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, and was a true patriot.

