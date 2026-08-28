News

Home » News » South Africa

Ramaphosa hosts US Ambassador Bozell to ‘recalibrate’ ties

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

5 minute read

28 August 2026

11:04 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The deterioration of relations between South Africa and the US escalated after US President Donald Trump's second term.

Ramaphosa hosts US Ambassador Bozell to 'recalibrate' ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III. Picture: GCIS.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, to strengthen and recalibrate bilateral relations between Pretoria and Washington.

The meeting took place at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Ramaphosa’s official residence in Tshwane on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

‘Recalibration’

“The engagement provides an opportunity to strengthen and recalibrate South Africa-United States relations and reaffirm both countries’ commitment to constructive engagement on matters of mutual interest,” the Presidency said.

Bozell met Ramaphosa for the first time in April during the credentials ceremony held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Bozell nomination

Bozell was nominated by US President Donald Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria,

The ambassador began ruffling feathers in South Africa’s political establishment soon after arriving in the country.

Criticising SA

During a keynote address at a business conference in Hermanus, Western Cape, in March, Bozell criticised South Africa’s current policy trajectories, noting that Pretoria’s domestic and foreign policies shape perceptions among investors and the broader international community.

Bozell was also issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

He made special mention of the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech, and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

US-SA relationship

The deterioration of relations between South Africa and the US escalated after Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announcing a refugee programme for Afrikaners.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused South Africa of conducting what it has termed a “white genocide” against Afrikaners – claims strongly rejected by the South African government.

Further signalling the diplomatic rift, the US largely abstained from participating in G20 activities hosted by South Africa last year.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Donald Trump United States of America (USA/US)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC is no longer just a vehicle for looting; it is itself being burgled
News Old tender tricks recycled as R6.8m transport department contracts questioned
News ‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)
South Africa DA rakes in R104m as IEC probes ANC’s funding compliance
Courts Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News