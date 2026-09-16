Ramaphosa launches first wave of Green Hydrogen projects

Ramaphosa unveiled six priority projects and urging partners to move swiftly from ideas to gigawatts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Africa’s green hydrogen economy a “once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity,” unveiling six priority projects and urging partners to move swiftly from ideas to gigawatts.

Addressing the African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, Ramaphosa said the six projects emerged from a rigorous assessment process to standardise project bankability and strengthen investor confidence.

Green hydrogen

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa delivered the president’s address on his behalf.

Ramaphosa has appointed Africa’s green hydrogen economy as a central pillar of industrial transformation, telling delegates at the continental summit that the sector offers unparalleled potential to drive energy security, decarbonisation and inclusive growth.

“Green hydrogen sits at the intersection of two defining imperatives of our time: to strengthen energy resilience and to grow inclusive, low‑carbon economies. This is a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity for Africa to chart a new industrial future.”

Six projects

He announced the first wave of six projects under South Africa’s national green hydrogen programme, including the Phelan Green Group’s $100 million electro‑Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Saldanha Bay, which has reached final investment decision.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with exports projected by 2029.

Ramaphosa stressed that progress must be measured by tangible milestones.

“It is not presentations or announcements that matter, but capital committed, equipment ordered, construction under way, production achieved and customers secured.”

Africa’s role

Other projects in the first wave include the Coega Green Ammonia Project in the Eastern Cape, the Saldanha Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron Project, the Prieska Power Reserve, the Green Methanol Corridor targeting European demand, and the Green Hydrogen Solutions Project for domestic supply.

Ramaphosa emphasised Africa’s role across the value chain.

“Africa must not simply be a source of renewable energy or minerals. We must participate as owners, manufacturers, technology partners, producers and markets. Communities must be stakeholders, not bystanders.”

Manufacturing and research

He called on technology partners to build local manufacturing and research capacity, and urged African development finance institutions to step up.

“We need instruments suited to the risks of these first‑of‑a‑kind projects. Prospective buyers must convert interest into credible long‑term offtake agreements.”

“In an increasingly contested world, the nations of the Global South are charting a new energy future on their own terms. We are demonstrating that it is fully within our means to harness the green hydrogen economy for energy security, sustainable development and the progress of our people,” Ramaphosa said.

The President also called on technology partners to establish manufacturing, training and research capacity on the continent, warning that Africa should not simply be seen as a market for imported equipment.