JUST IN: Ramaphosa lifts suspension of Saps top cop Fannie Masemola

Masemola will resume his full duties on 19 October 2026, following the withdrawal of criminal charges against him.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will return to lead the South African Police Service (SAPS) next week after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the precautionary suspension that sidelined the country’s top cop for six months following his court appearance on charges linked to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The Presidency confirmed on Friday that Masemola will resume his full duties on 19 October 2026, after criminal charges against him were withdrawn.

Suspension

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April by mutual agreement with the president after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

However, the legal cloud hanging over the police chief was lifted when the National Director of Public Prosecutions instructed on 15 September 2026 that the charges be withdrawn. The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court subsequently formalised the withdrawal of the charges on 22 September 2026.

The decision clears the way for Masemola to return to the helm of the country’s police service at a time when Saps faces mounting pressure to tackle violent crime, organised criminal networks, and corruption.

Duties

In announcing the commissioner’s return, Ramaphosa expressed confidence in Masemola and welcomed him back to his post.

“The president welcomes the National Police Commissioner on his return to his full duties,” said his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

Ramaphosa also thanked Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, who served as Acting National Commissioner during Masemola’s absence.

Dimpane

The Presidency praised Dimpane for steering the organisation during the interim period, saying she had served with distinction while ensuring continuity in the leadership of the police service.

Masemola’s return brings an end to months of uncertainty over the leadership of SAPS and restores the country’s most senior police officer to the position from which he oversees law enforcement operations nationwide.

His reinstatement follows the complete withdrawal of the criminal case against him, paving the way for him to resume command of the police service without any charges pending before the courts.

Suspension

South Africa’s top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The broader procurement was valued at about R360 million, while the contract at the centre of the court proceedings has been described as a R228 million deal.

Investigators found the procurement process to be irregular. At least R50 million was paid under the contract before Saps cancelled it in May 2025.