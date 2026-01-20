Ramaphosa approves salary increases: Here’s how much ministers, MPs and premiers will now earn

Judges and magistrates received a 4.1% pay hike.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally approved new salary increases for public office bearers, boosting the earnings of South Africa’s political leaders.

The increases follow recommendations made last year by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

In reaching its proposal of a 4.1% adjustment, the commission evaluated a range of considerations, including inflation levels, the country’s overall fiscal affordability and the impact on the public-sector wage bill.

While the commission proposed an increase across the board, Ramaphosa gave the greenlight of the 4.1% hike only for specific categories.

These include judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions.

Other political office bearers will receive a slightly lower increase of 3.8%.

Those affected by the 3.8% increase include ministers and deputy ministers, members of Parliament, premiers and members of provincial legislatures.

The decision was officially confirmed through a notice published in the government gazette on 9 January 2026, giving the changes legal effect.

How much will ministers and MPs earn?

Under the revised salary scales, the deputy president will now earn R3.28 million per year.

Cabinet ministers will receive R2.79 million annually, while deputy ministers’ pay has increased to R2.29 million.

Within Parliament, the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will each earn R3.28 million.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the NCOP deputy chairperson will receive R2.29 million.

The house chair of chairs will earn R2.18 million.

The leader of the main opposition, the MK party, will now earn R1.86 million, while other minority party leaders, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, will receive R1.56 million.

The chief whip of the majority party will also earn R1.86 million, while the chief whip of the largest minority party will earn R1.56 million.

Chairpersons of parliamentary committees will earn R1.73 million.

Ordinary MPs and permanent NCOP delegates will receive R1.32 million per year.

At provincial level, all nine premiers will earn R2.63 million annually.

Members of executive councils and provincial legislature speakers will be paid R2.3 million, deputy speakers R1.86 million, and ordinary members of provincial legislatures R1.28 million.

Remuneration package

The Presidency explained in a statement that the total annual remuneration package is structured to include several components.

At least 60% of the package is allocated to the basic salary, which is also the portion on which pension contributions are calculated.

Included within the basic salary is a fixed amount of R120 000 per year, translating to a monthly allowance of R10 000.

In addition, the package provides for an employer pension contribution equal to 22.5% of the pensionable salary.

The remaining balance of the total remuneration is classified as a flexible portion.

The approved increases will be implemented retrospectively, taking effect from 1 April 2025.

