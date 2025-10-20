Civic organisations to lead ‘Ramaphosa Must Go’ march in Tshwane

'We are governed by a presidency that appears disconnected from the realities of the people.'

Corruption, weak economic growth, inequality and the everyday struggles of South Africans are some of the issues cited by two civic organisations as they call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The civic movement StandUpSA, in partnership with the youth-led organisation Enough Is Enough, will lead a “Ramaphosa Must Go” march in Pretoria on Monday, calling for the president to step down.

‘Ramaphosa must go’

In a statement, the organisations said they have met with the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to finalise the route for the march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“This march is about more than removing one man from office. It is about demanding accountability. transparency, and decisive leadership. South Africans from all walks of life are uniting to say enough is enough.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa will go down in history as one of the most useless presidents’ – analyst

“Our economy is collapsing, basic services are deteriorating, and leadership at the highest level continues to fail ordinary citizens. We march because we love our country and refuse to watch it fall apart in silence,” the organisation said.

Route

Protesters will assemble at 9am at Church Square in Pretoria, depart for the Union Buildings at 10am and arrive at 11am to hand over a memorandum of grievances and disperse at 1pm.

StandUpSA said the march is a peaceful demonstration driven by frustration over “a presidency disconnected from the realities of the people.”

‘Disconnected’

It said the march marks the “next phase of our civic mobilisation” as it continues to call for accountability, leadership, and a government that serves its people.

“President Ramaphosa has failed in his duties as head of state. South Africa is on autopilot, decisions are delayed, accountability is absent, and the daily struggles of ordinary citizens continue without leadership direction.

“We are governed by a Presidency that appears disconnected from the realities of the people. Every few months, new loans are secured from international lenders, yet there is no transparency or visible impact on economic recovery. The result is a stagnant economy, deepening inequality and a loss of national confidence,” StandUpSA said.

Peaceful march

The movement insists the protest is “not out of anger, but out of love for our country and a commitment to its future.”

“This is a peaceful people’s march, a show of unity, not violence. Our message is clear: South Africans deserve leadership that listens, acts, and serves. South Africa cannot afford another year of drift. The time to stand up is now. #RamaphosaMustGo!”

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes as the traffic may be severely congested.

ALSO READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa did not defend the work of DA, Mbalula says [VIDEO]