‘We cannot turn them back’: Ramaphosa on the Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a decision was made to accept the 150 Palestinians who arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport out of compassion, empathy, and humanitarianism.

Despite lacking the necessary documents, Ramaphosa said the South African government decided not to return the Palestinians to war-torn Gaza.

“We cannot turn them back, even though they do not have the necessary documents and papers,” the president told Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

‘We must receive them’ – Ramaphosa on Palestinians

“These are people from a strife-torn, a war-torn country, and out of compassion and empathy, we must receive them.”

According to BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, a charter flight from Kenya brought 153 Palestinian travellers to South Africa. They initially failed to provide their stay duration or accommodation details and lacked departure stamps.

The BMA initially denied them entry as none applied for asylum. After verifying the travellers’ details and intervening, humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers offered to accommodate them, and officials admitted the travellers.

Of the 153 travellers, 23 have already moved on to their destinations. The remaining 130 are in South Africa under the organisation’s care, with all required to follow normal entry conditions.

Ramaphosa affirmed the government’s decision on Friday. He spoke during a Johannesburg clean-up campaign with mayor Dada Morero and several CEOs in Kliptown.

BMA, Home Affairs, Dirco involved

The president emphasised that the BMA remains fully involved and controls the situation, ensuring no loopholes.

He added that other departments are also involved in the process, including Home Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation. They are participating in evaluation and decision-making.

“This one we did because it was different and a special case of people who are supported as a country. People who have been put under a great deal of suffering and stress,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the government will investigate the origins of the charter flight and where it began. They will also investigate why the Palestinians were brought to South Africa.

“Ordinarily, we would have said they should go back because they didn’t have any documentation, but out of empathy, out of compassion, and because they are a people that we as South Africa have raised our hands to support, we felt that we should accept them and process them,” the president added.

Ramaphosa said the government will make an announcement once processing is complete. He said the update will be shared with the people of South Africa.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa praised South Africa’s “sovereign and human decision.” It said the 90-day visas show South Africa’s principled support for the Palestinian people.

Travellers misled by unregistered and misleading organisation – Palestine embassy

The embassy stressed that the travellers were misled by an “unregistered and misleading organisation.”

It said the organisation exploited Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The organisation collected money from desperate families and arranged the trip “irregularly and irresponsibly.” It then abandoned the travellers when problems emerged.

It urged Palestinians in Gaza to avoid unofficial intermediaries and instead seek help only from the Embassy or recognised Palestinian institutions.

Gift of the Givers confirmed its involvement. The organisation said it will provide humanitarian assistance with other NGOs.

“We thank the South African government for coming to the assistance of the Palestinian people yet again. Gift of the Givers, with other civil society partners, will provide humanitarian assistance to the refugees,” said the organisation.

The ongoing war – triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 – has left Palestinians in limbo. The war has reportedly killed at least 60 000 people in Gaza.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde