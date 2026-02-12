Ramaphosa pulls two ministers from Sona: Here’s why

Majodina and Hlabisa will miss the glitz and glamour of this year's Sona.

Presidency spokesperson Vincient Magwenya has confirmed that two cabinet ministers will not attend the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, as they have been sent to resolve the water challenges in the City of Johannesburg.

The two ministers are Pemmy Majodina, responsible for the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and Velenkosini Hlabisa, responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Magwenya said the ministers will miss the Sona as they have been deployed to help address the ongoing water challenges in the City of Johannesburg.

Majodina and her deputy have been in Johannesburg for several days now, working with local officials to resolve the city’s water challenges. They have also visited several reservoirs around the city.

The Citizen understands that Johannesburg Water was expected to brief councillors on Thursday afternoon about the state of the crisis, but the briefing was cancelled at the last minute.

“The president has assigned the ministers of water and sanitation, as well as Cogta, to urgently attend to the water crisis in Johannesburg. So, they will not be attending Sona as a result. The president finds the Johannesburg water crisis deeply distressing and wants to have it resolved as soon as possible,” said Magwenya.

Politicians ‘affected’ by water crisis

He said Ramaphosa was also concerned about reported water shortages in other parts of the country.

“Water is certainly going to be one of the central features of the reforms the president will be announcing tonight, and he will be keeping a close eye on both the immediate and long-term interventions aimed at stabilising water supply,” he said.

The Citizen understands that Ramaphosa’s residence in Johannesburg has also been affected by water challenges.

On Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi came under fire after telling reporters that he sometimes showers at a hotel during water outages in his area.

He later apologised for his remarks after being accused of being privileged and out of touch with the plight of millions of South Africans who are struggling with water challenges.

Some residents in Johannesburg said they have been without water for almost a month.

Water court challenge

Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng has indicated that it will be taking the City of Johannesburg to court for failing to provide water to residents. The party described water as a basic right and has accused the City of Johannesburg of incompetence.

