Ramaphosa ‘satisfied’ with Mcebisi Jonas’s work despite being snubbed by Trump

There are reports that Mcebisi Jonas is unable to be effective in his role as US envoy.

Mcebisi Jonas speaks at Semafor’s The Next 3 Billion Summit at The Pierre Hotel on 24 September 2024 in New York. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Despite reports that Mcebisi Jonas has received the cold shoulder from US President Donald Trump’s administration, President Cyril Ramaphosa is “satisfied” with the work of his special envoy.

In April, Ramaphosa appointed Jonas to improve South Africa’s relations with the US.

Some questioned this appointment when comments made by Jonas during an Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Annual Lecture in 2020 resurfaced. The former deputy finance minister said Trump was a racist and narcissistic.

Jonas gets cold shoulder from Trump

City Press reports there are growing concerns that Jonas is struggling to gain access to Trump’s administration.

“Government has been without authoritative representation in the US since March, even though America is SA’s second-largest trading partner,” a source told the publication.

Jonas’s lack of progress in the US has led to calls for Ramaphosa to fast find a new ambassador to the US.

The previous South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled for criticising Trump’s administration. This came after he said the US president was leading a white supremacist movement.

Absent from Ramaphosa’s delegation

Claims that Jonas was being snubbed by Trump grew after he was not included in Ramaphosa’s delegation that visited the Oval Office in May. Some also said Jonas was not given a US visa.

At the time, the Presidency dismissed those allegations.

“Initial interpretations of procedural matters, communicated in good faith, have been amended following confirmation that Mr Jonas holds a valid visa for travel to the United States of America,” it said.

ALSO READ: Presidency clarifies Mcebisi Jonas’ absence from Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump

It said Jonas helped Ramaphosa prepare for the meeting with Trump.

“Mr. Jonas contributed to preparatory engagements ahead of the meeting between President Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump, including consultations abroad. His absence from Washington, at his own request, has no bearing on the president’s official programme.”

US tariffs

The struggles of Jonas to make inroads in the US have come into sharper focus since Trump announced he would impose 30% import tariffs on South Africa from 1 August.

Ramaphosa has since accused the US government of reaching the 30% figure through a flawed interpretation of trade data.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa disputes Trump’s 30% tariff claim as ‘not accurate’

Jonas’s achievements?

When asked by City Press what Jonas has achieved since he took on the role of US envoy, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya refused to divulge any details.

“The work of envoys is not a public affair, they are not ministers or publicly elected officers. His work and how he carries it out is not a matter of collective responsibility with anyone. It’s solely to support the president,” said Magwenya.