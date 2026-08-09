Ramaphosa says GBV means South African women are not yet free

President said the struggles of women are far from over in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said although South Africa has made progress with women’s rights, the “struggles of women are far from over”.

He said women lead institutions that are vital to South Africa.

“Today, women serve as chief justice, speaker of the National Assembly, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, public protector and auditor-general.

“Women are ministers, mayors, judges, traditional leaders, diplomats, police officers, soldiers, entrepreneurs, farmers, scientists, engineers, academics, artists and athletes.

“These gains matter. They were fought for. They must be defended,” he said.

Obstacles faced by women in South Africa

Speaking at the Union Buildings on Sunday, Ramaphosa said although he is proud of the rights women have in South Africa, there is still progress to be made.

“The struggles of women for equality and emancipation do not know boundaries of geography, language, religion, race, colour or class. And the struggles of women are far from over,” he said.

He said women still face obstacles in South Africa.

“Women are more than half of our population, but they do not yet hold an equal share of our country’s wealth, its land or its enterprises.

“Too many women are without work. Too many earn less than men for doing the same work. Too many carry the burden of caring for families and households, labour that goes unrecognised and uncounted,” he said.

Equal opportunities

Ramaphosa said government is trying to create equal opportunities for women in the country.

“We are opening public procurement to women-owned businesses, so that what government spends helps to build women entrepreneurs,” he said.

“Through the Women Economic Assembly we have been drawing women-owned enterprises into the value chains of our major industries.

“We are widening access to finance, to credit and to markets.”

Education

The president said education is vital for women’s empowerment.

“Today, more women than men are enrolled in our universities and colleges. They excel in school,” he said.

“But too few of them enter engineering, science, technology and the artisanal trades, where so many of the opportunities of tomorrow will lie.”

Gender-based violence

Ramaphosa said though women have many rights in South Africa, the high level of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country means they will never be truly free.

“In 1956, women lived in fear of being arrested for not having a pass. Today, women live in fear of the gender-based violence that stalks them in the streets, even in their homes.

“That is why we classified gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster.”

He said South Africa’s men must be part of the solution.

“We must prevent this violence, as we are doing, by working with young men, with the support of traditional, community and religious leaders.

“We need to steer men away from behaviours and mindsets that breed violence against women.

“We need to break the silence that renders us complicit in this crime.”

The president said those who “look away” from GBV are also guilty.

“The guilty include those who seek to condone or justify gender-based violence on the grounds of culture, religion or patriarchal social norms.”

There is no justification for the abuse of women, he said.

“Not how women dress or how they behave. Not because some favour is given. Not because they leave a relationship. Not because they are a junior employee. Not because they believe themselves equal to men.”

He said violence against women and children is a crime, “and we can no longer remain silent”.

“Today we call on all of society to join hands to combat this scourge. So that South Africa’s women enjoy the most fundamental freedom of all, freedom from fear.”