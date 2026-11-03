Ramaphosa signals Hawks top job for Mkhwanazi as Cabinet decision looms

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking concurrence for appointing Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the proposed appointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, will be considered by Cabinet, with an announcement to follow once a decision has been made.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia submitted a Cabinet memorandum last week seeking concurrence for appointing Mkhwanazi as the national head of the Hawks.

Madlanga Commission

The memorandum will be presented at the earliest Cabinet sitting.

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

After his media briefing, Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission, which has led to the arrest of several law enforcement officials.

Cabinet will decide

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the Professional Soccer League (PSL), Ramaphosa appeared to be optimistic that Mkhwanazi may get the top job.

“The name of General Mkhwanazi has been put forward; it will go to Cabinet, Cabinet will be meeting, and when Cabinet has decided, the announcement will be made, and that is a Cabinet process.

“I’m sure you want to know what Cabinet is going to decide. But we do not disclose what the Cabinet is going to decide. We only disclose afterwards,” Ramaphosa said.

Backing for Mkhwanazi

Last week, Forum4SA welcomed the proposal to appoint Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying the anti-corruption unit needs independent, professional leadership committed to pursuing serious crime without fear or favour.

ActionSA also backed Cachalia’s recommendation to appoint Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying his appointment could mark a turning point in South Africa’s fight against organised crime and corruption.

ActionSA

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said Mkhwanazi’s 2025 revelations helped trigger investigations that led to the arrests, suspensions and dismissals of senior police officials, while arguing that stronger leadership and reforms are needed to restore public trust in law enforcement institutions.

After his July 2025 media briefing, calls emerged to extend Mkhwanazi’s mandate beyond KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to help the country fight organised crime.