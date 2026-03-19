What Ramaphosa told ad hoc committee about Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment

Ramaphosa conveyed his 'dissatisfaction' at not having been consulted to disband the PKTT.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied approving the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT), saying he was dissatisfied with police minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision.

Submissions

Ramaphosa sent written submissions in response to questions from Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Ramaphosa finally responded after the Presidency missed its own deadline to submit the answers on Monday and requested until the end of business on Tuesday.

The committee agreed that Ramaphosa did not have to attend in person and make a written submission.

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‘Dissatisfaction

According to his submission, Ramaphosa said he also told Mchunu that only National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, had the authority to disband the PKTT, not Mchunu.

“I conveyed my dissatisfaction at not having been consulted prior to this decision being taken. I further indicated that, in my view, this was a decision for the national commissioner to make.”

No approval

Ramaphosa said he was informed about the move around 1 February 2025 by Masemola, who indicated that Mchunu had instructed that the unit be disbanded.

“I understood the National Commissioner to have disagreed with the minister and, this being within his powers, to have acted as he saw fit in response thereto, seeking to ensure the work of the PKTT continued.

“I did not approve of this decision [to disband the PKTT]. It was my understanding, from my initial discussion with the National Commissioner, that the PKTT would continue its work.” Ramaphosa said.

Interference

Responding to allegations of interference, Ramaphosa stated that he was not aware of any attempt to shut down investigations and rejected claims that the disbandment of the PKTT was intended to undermine ongoing probes.

Ramaphosa said politically motivated killings have been a longstanding concern, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), adding that such killings posed a threat to democratic processes, including the freedom of association and electoral participation, and require sustained coordination across the security cluster.

Questions

MPs on the committee sent Ramaphosa about 100 questions about his role in the disbandment of the PKTT and requested that he appear in person.

The committee also wanted to hear testimony from the suspended Inspector General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, who requires Ramaphosa’s permission to give evidence. Fazel was suspended with immediate effect in October last year.

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