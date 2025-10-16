Ramaphosa suspends Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel

Fazel has been suspended with immediate effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, with immediate effect.

In an announcement made late on Wednesday night, the Presidency said the suspension was instituted pending a decision in an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) into Fazel’s conduct.

The JSCI informed Ramaphosa that it had received a complaint about Fazel’s conduct. It said it would conduct an investigation in line with section 7(4) and 7(5) of the Intelligence Services Act (Act 40 of 1994).

“Section 7(5) of the Act provides that ‘if the Inspector-General is the subject of an investigation by the (JSCI) in terms of subsection (4), he or she may be suspended by the President pending a decision in such investigation’,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Madlanga commission

During his testimony at the Madlanga Commission last month, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused the Inspector-General of Intelligence of being used by politicians to undermine investigations into the Gauteng drug cartel.

News24 reported earlier this month that the Inspector-General of Intelligence recommended criminal proceedings against national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) arrested Khumalo at the OR Tambo International Airport in June. His arrest was in connection with a corruption investigation involving R45 million in property deals.

He allegedly purchased a boutique hotel in Pretoria North, worth R22.7 million, and a commercial building in Berea, Durban, valued at R22.8 million, without proper ministerial approval.

Fazel’s appointment

Ramaphosa appointed Fazel to the position on 1 November 2022, for a period of five years. His appointment followed approval by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly’s approval followed a public process in which 25 persons applied for the position and 12 were interviewed by the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

The Intelligence Services Oversight Act mandates the JSCI to recommend a candidate for approval by at least two-thirds of the National Assembly members.

Following the National Assembly’s approval, the name of the candidate is submitted to the President to consider the nominee for appointment as Inspector-General.

The Inspector-General monitors and reviews the operations of the intelligence services, including the State Security Agency, the Defence Intelligence Division of the South African National Defence Force and the Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service.