Ramaphosa urges caution as floods claims lives in Eastern Cape

Heavy rain, snow and floods have battered the Eastern Cape.

As rescue efforts continue to locate missing schoolchildren swept away in a minibus taxi in the Eastern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives linked to the region’s severe weather conditions.

Residents reportedly recovered three bodies near a riverbank on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear if the three bodies found were part of the children reported missing in the minibus taxi.

Missing children

The Citizen understands that the vehicle was found on Wednesday morning after floodwaters receded, but 11 children are still missing.

Nine other bodies were also recovered since heavy rain and snow battered the Eastern Cape this week.

Eight of the bodies were found around Decoligny village in Mthatha, while the ninth body was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River on Tuesday.

”Deep condolences’

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president has conveyed his “deep condolences” to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents.

“The president says these incidents and others that may unfold during winter highlight the need for South Africans to display caution, care and cooperation as the worst impacts of winter weather take effect across the country”.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with citizens who have been affected.

“The president assures the nation that national, provincial and municipal authorities – including the National Disaster Management Centre – are giving the requisite attention to crises as they unfold.”

‘Nature’s forces demand that we work together’

Ramaphosa has welcomed the support from businesses, the community, and faith-based organisations, as well as charities and other organisations, including the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

“The devastation that comes with nature’s forces demand that we work together as best we can to bring relief to families and communities who need this the most. This is a time where we need to take care of ourselves in our homes and reach out to neighbours and friends who need help of any kind.

Road safety

Ramaphosa has urged road users to observe the bylaws and regulations that exist to protect motorists during adverse weather conditions.

“We also need to exercise caution on our roads when travelling for work or leisure, or as we get out in nature, where we may want to see such sights as snowfall or flooded rivers”.

“Our beautiful country is a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable place for all of us for most of the year, but we cannot escape winter’s intensity and our own vulnerability.

“Let’s show our care for each other this winter and let Ubuntu see us through to spring,” Ramaphosa said.

