Ramaphosa urges national unity as South Africa enters 2026

South Africa enters 2026 as President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for unity to overcome unemployment, crime, and inequality as he reflects on hardship and outlines progress in the year.

The president said 2025 was not an easy year, and many South Africans had to deal with many challenges.

Ramaphosa said these include unemployment, poverty, and inequality that continues. He added that the high cost of living also burdens South African households.

Ramaphosa reflects on 2025 hardships

“We are working on creating more jobs, especially for young people,” Ramaphosa said in his New Year’s message.

He said the government has worked with the private sector to establish the Youth Employment Service (YES).

The president said YES has provided more than 200 000 work experience opportunities for unemployed youth. He also plans to increase that number in the coming period.

Ramaphosa added that the economy is improving and businesses are creating more jobs as the business environment continues to strengthen.

“Our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are being strengthened and are set to play their key role in the economy,” he said.

Speaking of SOEs, the president said Eskom’s performance has improved steadily. As a result, South Africa has gone without load shedding for months.

Crime and GBV

“Infrastructure is one of our key priorities. We have, for the first time, budgeted more than R1 trillion for infrastructure investment over the next three years. This has catalysed the revitalisation of our country’s roads, ports, rail, energy, and water systems,” Ramaphosa said.

In terms of crime, the president said many communities live in fear of gangsters. Women and children also live in fear of gender-based violence and femicide.

“I call upon the men of South Africa to respect and honour the young girls and the women of South Africa and desist from gender-based violence and femicide,” he said.

He added that specialised task teams have made breakthroughs against illegal mining, kidnapping, economic infrastructure crimes, and construction site extortion.

He emphasised that the government is determined to take decisive steps to clean up law enforcement agencies.

“The recommendations of the Madlanga Commission will be implemented to enhance the reforms that are needed to reposition our police service and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Rooting out corruption ‘overriding priority’

The president said rooting out corruption is the government’s overriding priority.

He added that the government has recovered billions of stolen monies through the work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The SIU’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) also contributed to these recoveries.

This year, the government launched the National Dialogue and held the first National Convention.

“The National Dialogue continues our country’s proud tradition of holding inclusive conversations to resolve challenges, to build consensus, and to chart a course for the future,” Ramaphosa said.

The president expressed appreciation to South Africans for their resilience. He thanked them for standing together through difficult moments and for their unity.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is getting stronger and the economy is improving, despite the challenges.

‘Changing our country for the better’

“As we prepare to welcome a new year, let us remain united in building the South Africa of our dreams,” he said.

“Together, we are changing our country for the better.”