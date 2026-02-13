‘We must fix local government’: Ramaphosa’s call is necessary, Salga says

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa's local government system is 'too complex and fragmented'.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s acknowledgement of local government challenges aligns with its long-standing position that municipalities struggle under the weight of unfunded mandates, governance instability, ageing infrastructure, and insufficient capacity.

Sona 2026

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa’s local government system is “too complex and fragmented”, with many municipalities failing to deliver basic services, which is deepening the “trust deficit” between the public and the government.

“The current system is too complex and fragmented, expecting even small and weak municipalities to take on many responsibilities.

“In her most recent report on local government, the auditor-general said local government is characterised by insufficient accountability, failing service delivery, poor financial management and governance, weak institutional capability and widespread instability,” Ramaphosa said.

Local government

Salga president Bheke Stofile said they take note of Ramaphosa’s Sona.

“We broadly welcome the renewed focus on strengthening the local government sphere, particularly the emphasis on professionalising the local government sector and confronting long-standing structural challenges that impede service delivery.

“The president’s call that ‘we must fix local government’ is a necessary one. As the sphere closest to communities, municipalities require stable leadership, professionalisation, and a sustainable funding model if they are to fulfil their constitutional mandates,” Stofile said.

Decisive reform

Stofile said they have also noted Ramaphosa’s intention to drive a far-reaching overhaul of the local government system.

“While we support decisive reform, Salga reiterates that changes must build on the strengths of the existing constitutional architecture, ensuring continuity while addressing fragmentation, misaligned functions, and gaps in capability.

“While reforms to transform local government are welcomed, it is important to do this within the constitutional framework while ensuring that the powers and functions of local government are not usurped in the process,” cautioned Stofile.

Water crisis

On the water crisis and accountability, Stofile said it welcomes “firm action” to ensure compliance with legislation.

“At the same time, Salga stresses the need for strengthened technical support, structured service-level arrangements, and investment in infrastructure maintenance to address root causes.”

During his Sona, Ramaphosa ordered Minister of Water and Sanitation Pammy Majodina and her deputy, David Mahlobo, as well as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, to address the water shortage and engage with communities.

“They are there at the moment, explaining to people precisely how the government intends to immediately deal with the challenges our people are experiencing.”

Funding

Stofile added that the announcement of targeted funding to address backlogs in trading services such as water and electricity is appreciated.

“However, Salga emphasises that a long-term solution requires a comprehensive overhaul of the local government funding model. Short-term injections help stabilise crises, but municipalities need a sustainable and predictable fiscal framework that matches their responsibilities.

Budget

Stofile said it will be watching how the upcoming national budget speech allocates resources to give real effect to Ramaphosa’s commitments.

He said achieving the vision outlined in the Sona will depend on meaningful investment in the local sphere.

“Local government has a pivotal role in rebuilding trust and delivering services that restore dignity,” he said.

Stofile said they look forward to partnering with all spheres to ensure that Ramaphosa’s reforms announced translate “into real change for communities”.

