Ramathuba’s campaign strengthened after ally wins ANC regional election in Limpopo

The election of Jack Maeko as Waterberg ANC regional chair was viewed as a victory for Ramathuba.

A political protégé of Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba, this week won the hotly contested Waterberg ANC regional elective conference, which is likely to strengthen her bid to become the party’s provincial chairperson.

Victory for Ramathuba ally

The election of former Lephalale municipal mayor Jack Maeko as Waterberg ANC regional chairperson on Wednesday was viewed by many as a victory for Ramathuba.

At the conference, Maeko beat Limpopo MEC for Treasury Kgabo Mahoai to become the party’s Waterberg regional chairperson for a second term.

Maeko promised that the new leadership would be better at providing services to communities and would improve the region’s economy and create jobs.

Ramathuba’s bid for ANC provincial chairperson

A senior politician in the Waterberg region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Citizen that a win by Maeko and his political clique could cement Ramathuba‘s bid for her election as the next ANC provincial chairperson.

“This could be a chance for Ramathuba to let out a sigh of relief. She has now bagged enough support in Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Waterberg regions. But she failed to collect much-needed votes in Peter Mokaba, the richest and most influential region, and Norman Mashabane, which is the biggest region in the province with 129 branches,” they said.

Ramathuba is likely to go head-to-head with Makoro “Putin” John Mpe for the party’s plum job at Frans Mohlala House.

Mpe has strong support in both the Peter Mokaba and Norman Mashabane regions, while holding a fraction of support in the Vhembe region.

The ANC in Limpopo said the current PEC’s term of office lapses in June 2026 and that the province could hold the conference between this or early next year in a bid to give space for the 2025 local government elections.