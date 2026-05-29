Rand Water maintenance: Here’s when the water will return and where to find water tankers in the meantime

Residents hoping for an immediate return to normal once the work is done should temper their expectations.

Phase 1 of Rand Water’s 2026 planned maintenance programme got underway today, 29 May, with work expected to affect water supply across large parts of Johannesburg, parts of Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni until next Tuesday.

Residents are warned that even after the work wraps up, normal supply could take several more days to return.

Systems and areas facing supply disruptions

Large parts of Johannesburg are expected to experience intermittent supply or reduced water pressure during the maintenance window.

Affected areas that may experience disruptions include parts of the Sandton, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Central, and the Deep South systems.

Residents across these systems are urged to store water in advance and monitor official communication channels for updates on tanker deployments and restoration progress.

🚰 #RandWaterMaintenance2026



Affected areas that may experience supply disruptions during the maintenance from 29 May 2026 include parts of the:

📍 Sandton

📍 Midrand

📍 Randburg

📍 Roodepoort

📍 Soweto

📍 Central

📍 Parts of Deep South systems



Residents are encouraged to check pic.twitter.com/O7OCDuxzz2 May 28, 2026

Parts of Pretoria facing disruptions until 2 June

The City of Tshwane confirmed that Eskom and Rand Water have scheduled critical work on the Palmiet and Zuikerbosch Water Systems from 29 May to 2 June 2026, affecting water supply to Regions 1, 3, 4, 6 and parts of Region 2.

The city said reservoirs would be filled ahead of the four-day period to cushion the impact, but cautioned that this alone may not be sufficient.

“Residents should please use water sparingly to ensure that the reservoirs do not run dry.”

Residents were also urged to stock up on water in case reservoirs were depleted before supply was restored.

For more information on the Tshwane areas affected by the Rand Water maintenance shutdown, read here.

Mabopane reservoir restricted as panic-buying strains Tshwane system

Even before the formal maintenance window began, the City of Tshwane was already managing strain on its network.

The city confirmed it had been forced to restrict water flow to the Mabopane Main Reservoir due to abnormally high water consumption ahead of the planned Rand Water supply interruption.

The restriction immediately impacted several communities.

Areas currently affected include Winterveldt: Klippan South, Ext 3; Mabopane: E, EW, CV and N; and Winterveldt: Vilakazi Area.

The City of Tshwane said water tankers would be deployed to the affected areas and reiterated that “residents are urged to use water sparingly during this period.”

What’s happening and why it matters to your water supply

Phase 1 of Rand Water’s 2026 Planned Maintenance Programme commenced today, targeting infrastructure at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet pump stations.

The work involves Eskom maintenance at both facilities and is expected to result in a load reduction of 2 800 megalitres per day from Zuikerbosch, a significant cut that will be felt across the broader supply network.

The City of Ekurhuleni had already warned residents to get ahead of the disruption.

“During this period, some parts of the city will experience intermittent water supply or reduced water pressure,” the city said in a notice to residents.

It added that water tankers would be deployed to affected residential areas, with tanker locations to be communicated via the city’s digital platforms.

Johannesburg Water echoed the urgency of preparation.

The utility confirmed that customers fed by Rand Water’s Palmiet, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof pump stations, which supply Johannesburg Water’s Central, Sandton and Soweto systems, would all be affected during the 29 May to 2 June window.

How long will recovery take after maintenance ends?

Residents hoping for an immediate return to normal once the work is done should temper their expectations.

Johannesburg Water was direct about what comes next: “Please note that after each maintenance has been completed, it will take several days for the system to fully recover, and for normal water supply to return.”

The phased nature of the broader programme means disruptions will not end on 2 June for everyone.

Rand Water has confirmed the full maintenance schedule runs from 29 May all the way through to 19 July 2026, with multiple phases planned across different parts of the network.

Areas affected in Ekurhuleni

The City of Ekurhuleni listed the following areas as affected by the first phase of maintenance.

These involve the replacement of raw water motors at Zuikerbosch between 29 May at 7am and 2 June 2026 at 7pm:

Dawnview,

Fishers Hill,

Solheim

Malvern East,

Denlee,

Part of Edenvale,

Parts of Eastleigh,

Jet Park

Click below to access the full list of affected areas:

Click below to see water tanker locations near you: