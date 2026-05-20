Major water shutdown next week: Here’s what Tshwane residents need to know

The city has urged residents not to wait for official notices before starting to prepare for water outages.

Millions of Tshwane households face water supply disruptions from next week Friday as Rand Water conducts critical annual maintenance across its Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton systems.

Rand Water on Wednesday notified the City of Tshwane of planned annual maintenance across three of its major supply systems, scheduled to run for nearly seven weeks.

The maintenance, coordinated with Eskom’s critical maintenance programme, aims to improve network reliability and efficiency ahead of winter demand peaks.

The City of Tshwane confirmed that the timing was deliberate.

“This essential work will be carried out from 29 May to 17 July 2026,” the city said, adding that it coincides with what is traditionally a low water demand period.

The overlap with Eskom’s schedule is not accidental. According to the city, the planned maintenance activities “will coincide with Eskom’s planned critical maintenance activities, which will enhance operational flexibility across key Rand Water systems to reduce the risk of plant trips and equipment failures.”

During this period, Rand Water will switch off some of its pumps, resulting in water supply interruptions across several areas.

What work is actually being done

The maintenance spans several technical interventions across the affected systems.

At the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems, Eskom-related electrical maintenance will be carried out.

At Zuikerbosch specifically, motors at the Raw Water Engine Room 4 will be installed and upgraded.

At Palmiet, Vereeniging and Foresthill systems, critical valves and thrust bearings will be replaced. Within the Mapleton system, M11 pipeline cross-connections will be addressed.

The city described these as infrastructure improvements designed to “improve the network’s reliability and efficiency, ahead of the start of the winter season.”

Areas affected by the Mapleton system

The Mapleton system supplies much of Tshwane’s eastern and central suburbs.

The city confirmed the following reservoirs and meters will be affected.

Key reservoirs include the Carina Street Reservoir, serving Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Monument Park, Waterkloof and Waterkloof Ridge; the Garsfontein Reservoir, covering Hartebeespoort, Koedoespoort, Lynnwood Manor, Meyerspark, Nellmapius, Scientia and Silverton, among many others; and the Lynnwood Reservoir, supplying Menlo Park, Menlyn, Lynnwood and Val-de-Grâce.

Mamelodi is served by multiple reservoirs, including R1, R2, R3 and R4, collectively covering Mamelodi and its various extensions. The Montana Reservoir serves Annlin, Doornpoort, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH, while the Moreleta Reservoir covers Brummeria, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana and Silverton.

Other affected reservoirs include Murrayfield, Parkmore HL and LL, Queenswood, Sinoville HL and LL, Waverley HL and LL, Waterkloof East, Waterkloof Ridge, Constantia Park, Erasmusrand, Elardus Park, Meintjieskop, Muckleneuk, Mooikloof and Monument Park reservoirs, as well as the Gastonbury, Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows supply point serving Silver Lakes, Six Fountains and Tijger Valley.

Meters in this system include Koedoesnek HL, Midas and Leander, Nellmapius, Savannah, Shere and Woodlands Mall.

Areas affected by the Palmiet system

The Palmiet system covers Tshwane’s western, northern and southern suburbs.

“The following City of Tshwane’s reservoirs and meters, which are supplied by the Palmiet system, will be affected,” the city said.

The Akasia, Akasia East and Akasia West reservoirs supply Amandasig, Chantelle, Florauna, Hartbeesthoek, Klerksoord, Rosslyn and The Orchards, among others.

The Wonderboom Reservoir covers Annlin, Dorandia, Kenley AH, Montana, Pretoria North, Sinoville, Theresapark and Witfontein, among many others.

The Garankuwa East, West and Industrial reservoirs serve Ga-rankuwa, Medunsa, Kafferskraal, Soshanguve and surrounding farm areas.

The Mabopane Main, Res and Central reservoirs supply Mabopane (all extensions), Klippan, Soshanguve and Winterveld.

The Soshanguve DD and L reservoirs cover Soshanguve (all extensions), Sterkwater, Stinkwater, Kruisfontein, Onderstepoort and De Beers.

The Klapperkop Reservoir serves Arcadia, Bryntirion, Capital Park, Eastwood, Gezina, Lynnwood, Monument Park, Rietfontein and Sunnyside.

The Louwlardia Reservoir covers Blue Hills, Country View, Kosmosdal, Louwlardia, Midstream Estate, Olievenhoutbosch and The Reeds.

The Rooihuiskraal Reservoir supplies Celtisdal, Hennopspark, Heuweloord, Kosmosdal, Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdapark.

Other affected reservoirs include:

Atteridgeville

Bakenkop,

Brakfontein,

Clifton,

Doringkloof,

Erasmia,

Findlay,

Florauna

Hercules East and West,

Heights

Heuweloord,

Iscor,

Klipgat,

Klipfontein,

Kruisfontein,

Lotus Gardens,

Magaliesberg/Rosslyn,

Magalies,

Mnandi,

Pierre van Ryneveld,

Pretoria West

Pretoriusrand,

Raslouw,

Reeds,

Salvokop,

Saulsville,

Suiderberg,

Sunderland Ridge,

Valhalla and

Magaliesberg/Rosslyn reservoirs.

Meters in this system include the Thaba Tshwane meter serving the military, the Rama City meter, Rosslyn Ext 15, RW Direct 2 (SAB), Plot 56 Strydfontein and the Winterveld Reservoir.

Click below to see if your area is affected:

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Rand Water to embark on maintenance work at their Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton Systems which supply water to parts of Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/fPHFz1x8E2 – City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) May 19, 2026

What residents should do

The city has urged residents not to wait for official notices before beginning to prepare.

“The consumers are urged to follow the city’s communication platforms in the run-up to the maintenance period to check a simplified and easy-to-follow breakdown of the affected reservoirs/meters and areas supplied by them,” the city said.

Residents should monitor the City of Tshwane’s official communication channels for updates as the 29 May start date approaches.

The city acknowledged the scale of the disruption, saying it “apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned maintenance work and consumers will be regularly kept updated on developments.”