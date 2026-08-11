Rare ‘cut-off low’ brings snow to Joburg and other parts of SA

Icy rain, bitter cold and flurries of snow in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and parts of South Africa could persist throughout the day.

A rare cut‑off low weather system has brought icy rain, bitter cold and flurries of snow to Johannesburg in Gauteng and parts of South Africa, with climatologists warning that the unusual conditions could persist through the day.

The Eastern Cape and several other parts of South Africa experienced snowfall on Monday, with the wintry conditions expected to persist into Tuesday.

Cold front

South Africa’s weather forecaster warned that heavy snowfall is likely in parts of the Eastern Cape, while freezing temperatures, icy roads and hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue in affected areas.

Climatologist at Wits University’s School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies Professor Jennifer Fitchett says the system developed from a cold front that moved across the Cape and South Coast.

‘Flurries’

A cut-off low, which is a section of cold, low-pressure air that broke away from the main weather system, became stationary and positioned over the interior.

“Unlike cold fronts that move through relatively quickly, a cut-off low can remain over an area for longer, bringing very cold and moisture-rich conditions. These systems are responsible for much of South Africa’s snowfall and for the snow that occasionally falls in Johannesburg,” said Fitchett.

“The small flurries that we’ve seen this morning are likely to continue through the day, and we may even see greater amounts of snow towards the evening.”

Snow in Joburg

Fitchett said snow in Johannesburg is uncommon but not unusual.

“The city’s high altitude means temperatures can occasionally become cold enough for snow when the right weather system is present.”

Climate change

Is the snowfall linked to climate change?

Fitchett cautioned against linking an individual snowfall event directly to climate change without detailed research.

“Scientists generally need long-term records to determine whether events such as snowfall are becoming more frequent, while studies that establish whether climate change contributed to a specific extreme weather event can take considerable time.

“At this point in time, we wouldn’t say that it’s happening more frequently. We might wait another two years for another snow. We might wait another 20 years,” said Fitchett.

However, Fitchett said scientists are seeing greater unpredictability in weather and climate events as climate change intensifies.