Rea Vaya staff ‘unpaid’: EFF demands accountability for dysfunctional bus system

The EFF has accused the MMC of roads and transport, Kenny Kunene, of being complacent while workers suffer.

The EFF in the City of Johannesburg says it is concerned about the financial challenges facing the city’s Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit System.

Over the past few months there have been reports of problems with feeder buses, routes. empty buses and now a prolonged wage dispute with workers.

EFF caucus whip Tabisa Mogapi in a recent statement said BRT employees have been complaining about delayed payments and in some instances no salary payments at all.

“This situation has left many workers unable to meet their basic obligations, support their families, pay school fees, service debt and maintain a dignified standard of living.

“The consequences of these failures extend beyond workers themselves and affect thousands of dependents across Gauteng,” Mogapi said.

She said it was concerning that workers have repeatedly raised the same complaint about not being paid on time. She accused the political leadership of Johannesburg of failing workers.

“Public reports have documented the worsening financial challenges affecting the operator responsible for the Rea Vaya service, with workers stating that they have not received full salaries for months.

“These developments have also contributed to disruptions in public transport services relied upon by working-class communities throughout Johannesburg.

“It is therefore morally indefensible that while workers are struggling to put food on the table, political leaders associated with the administration of the transport portfolio are increasingly perceived as being disconnected from the realities facing ordinary people,” Mogapi said.

EFF gun for Kenny

According to the EFF, there is growing public outrage which stems from the contrast between the hardship experienced by workers and the public display of luxury lifestyles by political elites.

“The EFF believes that leadership is tested not by public relations campaigns, media appearances or displays of wealth, but by the ability to protect workers, defend public services and ensure that those who perform the labour that keeps our cities moving receive their salaries in full and on time.”

The EFF has accused the MMC of roads and transport, Kenny Kunene, of being complacent while residents suffer.

“The responsibility of public office requires visible intervention, accountability and decisive action. Silence and inaction amount to complicity.

“The EFF further condemns the broader culture of political extravagance that has become synonymous with sections of South Africa’s political establishment.

“At a time when bus drivers, operational staff, maintenance workers, and their families face severe economic hardship, public representatives should be focused on resolving worker grievances rather than cultivating images of excess and opulence.”

Kunene said he would respond to The Citizen’s request for comment on the EFF’s claims on Monday afternoon. He had not responded by the time of publishing. Any comment from him will be included once it is received.

Transparency

The EFF has called for an urgent and transparent report from the City of Johannesburg detailing the causes of the salary crisis affecting Rea Vaya workers.

The party also wants Immediate intervention by the MMC to ensure that all outstanding salaries and benefits owed to workers are paid without further delay.

It demands a full public briefing on the financial sustainability of the Rea Vaya operating model and on the measures being implemented to prevent future salary disruptions.

Finally, it is calling for the establishment of a worker-centred task team involving labour representatives, Johannesburg and affected operators to address the crisis.