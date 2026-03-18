Reality TV couple Mel and Peet Viljoen separated in US detention after failed $10 000 bail bid

From glitz and champagne to cold detention cells, the controversial reality TV couple's failed bail attempt.

South African reality television personality Melany “Mel” Viljoen and her husband Petrus “Peet” Viljoen have reportedly been transferred to two separate immigration detention centres in the United States (US).

This happened after they failed to make bail set at $10 000 (approximately R170 000) per person. Therefore, they were detained after being arrested for aggravated grand retail theft exceeding $3 000.

According to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson who spoke to News24, Melany and Petrus Viljoen were taken into custody by ICE officers at the Palm Beach County Jail. Previously, Boca Raton police arrested them for aggravated grand retail theft exceeding $3 000.

ICE stated that the Viljoens entered the United States on 25 May 2025 as B-2 visitors for pleasure or tourism. However, they remained in the country beyond their authorised stay, failing to depart by 24 November in violation of their visa conditions.

Peet is reportedly being held at a well-known Florida facility often called “Alligator Alcatraz”. Meanwhile, Mel is reportedly detained at the Broward Transitional Centre.

The dramatic development marks a stunning fall from the high society lifestyle that first made the couple household names on screens and social media.

According to reports on TMZ, the pair had been living in the US on tourist visas that eventually expired.

Their continued stay, which allegedly placed them in violation of immigration regulations, led to their arrest.

Sources indicate that Mel and Peet were initially detained together before being moved to different facilities.

The separation has sparked widespread online discussion among fans who followed their lavish lifestyle and headline-making controversies over the years.

From reality TV fame to real-life crisis

Mel Viljoen rose to prominence through her appearance on the reality series The Real Housewives of Pretoria. On the show, her bold personality, luxury fashion statements, and outspoken views quickly made her one of the show’s most talked-about figures.

Her marriage to businessman Peet Viljoen was often portrayed as glamorous yet intense. Viewers witnessed both romantic highs and public disagreements. The couple became associated with opulence, regularly showcasing designer wardrobes, international travel, and elite social circles.

Beyond television, Mel built a personal brand around entrepreneurship, beauty ventures, and influencer partnerships. Peet was frequently positioned as a supportive partner whose business activities occasionally drew public scrutiny.

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Legal uncertainty abroad

Their move to the United States was widely viewed as an attempt to expand business interests. Additionally, they wanted to create new opportunities away from local controversies.

Immigration experts note that visa violations can lead to detention, fines, or deportation bans depending on the circumstances. The failure to secure bail has intensified speculation about the seriousness of their legal situation.