Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

15 Mar 2024

Recipe of the day: Mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes with Avo salsa and Tahini Sauce

Kick the burgers and pizza to the curb tonight and indulge in these flavourful pancakes for dinner.

Mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes

Picture: iStock

Rainy days are perfect for cinnamon and sugar pancakes, but Friday evenings call for something with a little more nutrition. Everyone will love these flavourful mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes with Avo salsa and Tahini Sauce.

Mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes

Ingredients

Pancakes:

  • 225 g chickpea flour
  • 1½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper freshly ground
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 500 ml warm water

Avo salsa:

  • 2 medium avocados diced
  • 1 bunch spring onions sliced
  • 2 limes juiced

Tahini sauce:

  • ½ cup tahini
  • ¼ – ½ cup cup hot water
  • 1 clove garlic small, finely grated
  • ½ lemon juiced

Mushrooms:

  • 500 g mixed cultivated mushrooms sliced
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 1 tsp dried herbs
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • olive oil
  • lime wedges
  • micro herbs
  • *Everything bagel seasoning (a simple mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, onion and sea salt flakes. You can also just use mixed sesame seeds.)

Method

For the pancakes:

  1. Pour the water into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Gradually scatter in the chickpea flour and whisk constantly to make a smooth batter.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Pour in the olive oil.
  5. Whisk to distribute evenly.
  6. Set the batter aside at room temperature for 2 hours.

For the salsa:

  1. Mix all the ingredients together and season well with salt and pepper.
  2. For the tahini sauce
  3. Whisk the tahini and just enough hot water together in a small bowl until smooth and a nice spreadable consistency.
  4. Add the garlic and lemon and season well with salt.

To cook the pancakes:

  1. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a 20cm non-stick frying pan on medium heat.
  2. When the oil is hot, pour in one quarter of the chickpea batter.
  3. Cover the pan with a lid.
  4. Cook until the top of the pancake is completely set and you can check the underneath is golden brown.
  5. The pancake will be very tender and is a little fragile so shimmy it gently onto a serving plate.
  6. Keep warm in the oven while you repeat the process with the rest of the batter.

For the mushrooms:

  1. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan.
  2. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown.
  3. Add the garlic and herbs and toss until fragrant.
  4. Finish with the red wine vinegar.
  5. To assemble
  6. Spread a little tahini sauce onto each pancake.
  7. Top with the sautéed mushrooms.
  8. Dollop a good amount of avocado salsa onto each plate.
  9. Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning and micro herbs.
  10. Serve with lime wedges and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

