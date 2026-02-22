WATCH: Red smelly water runs from taps in Johannesburg

Residents in these Johannesburg areas are advised not to drink tap water until further notice.

While Johannesburg grappled with a water crisis, residents in some parts of the city that did have water reported that it was off-colour and smelled bad.

According to Johannesburg Water, the abnormal water affected homes in parts of Hursthill and Auckland Park this week.

The utility said this was linked to the construction of a new reservoir and tower in nearby Brixton.

“During the installation of a new pipeline, sand entered the pipe system. The pipeline was subsequently flushed. However, some sand had already migrated into parts of the distribution network. This may have resulted in discoloured water in certain households.”

Water tests

Johannesburg Water has collected water quality samples from Monday to Wednesday and additional samples on Friday. The results of these tests are expected on Monday. It will determine whether the issue has been fully resolved.

Meanwhile, the new reservoir and tower remain isolated and are not supplying water to the system.

“They will only be brought into operation once formal clearance is issued by Johannesburg Water’s Water Quality team.”

Don’t drink the water

Residents in the area are advised not to drink tap water until further notice and to use alternative water sources for drinking and cooking.

“Johannesburg Water acknowledges the inconvenience caused and assures residents that water quality and public health remain a priority. Further updates will be provided once verified results are available,” the utility added.

Residents may report ongoing concerns to:

Johannesburg Water Contact Centre: 011 688 1699

City of Johannesburg Contact Centre: 0860 56 28 74

Another recent contamination

This latest incident comes less than two months after Johannesburg Water issued an alert for possible contamination of tap water in parts of the city’s business district and Bezuidenhout Valley (Bez Valley).

A strong odour came from the water in the area and was sent for testing.

It was later cleared for drinking. The incident, however, led to water outages in the area during the period of testing, as supply was closed to prevent any possible harm.

“Recent test results confirm that the water is safe and suitable for consumption. Water supply will now be restored to the affected areas. Customers are advised to flush their internal plumbing systems before use to remove any residual water and ensure optimal quality,” said Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala at the time.

