Rehab patient mysteriously disappears from Polokwane clinic

Police appeal for public assistance in tracing a Mpumalanga man who went missing in Limpopo and identifying a deceased individual in Komani.

Police are searching for a 36-year-old male who mysteriously went missing while at a Polokwane clinic on Friday, 27 February.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) regional spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela, Phanuel Mkhabela allegedly disappeared on the day he was due to return home from a rehabilitation facility.

Rehab stay ends in uncertainty

Mkhabela, who is from Cork Village in Mpumalanga, had allegedly stayed for nine months at the rehab centre.

“His term at the centre was concluded, but he was waiting for his family to collect him,” Seabela said on Wednesday.

“Mkhabela was taken to Rethabile Clinic to get medication but unexpectedly disappeared while at the medical facility,” Seabela added.

Attempts to search for Mkhabela at his relatives’ homes and surrounding areas were unsuccessful.

He was allegedly wearing a white overall with a reflector at the time of his disappearance, Seabela said.

Saps has urged anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Mokgadi Molope on 082-728-9831 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111, to visit the nearest police station or to use the MYSAPS App.

ALSO READ: ‘You won’t be forgotten’: Two years on Joshlin Smith still missing

Body remains unclaimed in the Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police are searching for relatives of a man whose body has been lying at a state mortuary for more than a year.

The man allegedly fell to his death at Hexagon Square in Komani on 23 June 2024.

When police arrived at the scene, paramedics had already certified him dead, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on Wednesday.

Mgolodela said a car guard who happened to be at the scene identified the deceased, leading police to the family’s home.

“The relatives went to the state mortuary to identify the deceased, but it transpired that he was mistakenly identified,” Mgolodela said.

“The deceased is still at the state mortuary at Komani Hospital. He is estimated to be about 40 years of age. He was wearing a black jacket and navy Adidas tracksuit pants.”

Mgolodela appealed to anyone who might know or might have lost a family member with the same description to contact Detective Sergeant Zamikhaya Madikane on 073-559-7069 or 082-441-8602.

NOW READ: Search ongoing for 5 missing Nigerian crew members, 12 rescued after vessel sinks off Mossel Bay