Rehabilitation of Slovoville mine dump remains unclear

The department confirmed that Simmer Deep Gold Mining had failed to comply with a pre-compliance directive issued.

It remains unclear when rehabilitation will begin on a mine dump allegedly endangering residents of Slovoville, near Roodepoort on the West Rand, as the department of mineral and petroleum resources continues to engage with the mine’s owner over compliance concerns.

Experts have warned residents could be exposed to potentially hazardous substances if the mining tailings storage facility is not rehabilitated.

Mine dump background

The tailings were created by the South Roodepoort Main Reef Mining Company before the introduction of the 2004 mining legislation.

The company was subsequently liquidated, and entrepreneur Omphemetse Wilson Masilo acquired the facility and the land through the liquidation process in 2008.

Masilo owns Simmer Deep Gold Mining, a company specialising in recovering gold from old mining dumps.

Simmer Deep Gold Mining was granted a mining right on 3 December, 2015, under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

Department confirms non-compliance

In a letter dated 6 October, the department responded to Eyesizwe Mining Communities director Bongumusa Mbatha, who had requested an update on the mine’s compliance status and the enforcement measures taken or planned.

The department confirmed that Simmer Deep Gold Mining had failed to comply with a pre-compliance directive issued in March.

It said inspections had been conducted in June, although these covered other aspects of the mining right.

The mine had also failed to submit compliance reports demonstrating that the required corrective measures had been implemented.

Following an inspection on 12 June, the department issued a directive to the mine on 29 June in terms of section 93(1)(b)(i) of the MPRDA.

However, it did not provide a deadline for resolving the matter or confirm when rehabilitation of the dump would begin.

“There are further engagements taking place with the right holder in terms of the MPRDA,” the department said.

Engagements continuing

Responding to further questions about the mine’s compliance status and the outcome of inspections, the department reiterated engagements with the mining right holder were continuing.

It said no final decision had been reached and that relevant stakeholders would be informed once a decision had been taken.

The department added it was in the interests of all stakeholders to reach an amicable solution.

Environmental concerns remain unsolved

However, its response did not clarify whether the environmental risks associated with the tailings storage facility had been addressed.

It also provided no timetable for further enforcement action or rehabilitation.

Residents have been seeking clarity on when the dump will be rehabilitated and what steps are being taken to address the potential risks.

Mbatha criticised the department’s handling of the matter, accusing it of failing to hold the mining right holder accountable.